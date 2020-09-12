Southern Kaduna: Miyetti Allah commends Ops Safe Haven

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Kaduna chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended efforts by the military to tackle security challenges in Southern Kaduna.

This was as it pledged continued support to the ongoing military operation in the general area coordinated by “Operation Safe Haven” (OPSH).

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayero Zango, the organisation regretted attacks that occurred in the face of ongoing peace accord by warring groups.

“We wish to express our heart felt- appreciation to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chukwuemeka Okwonkwo, his men and the special forces for the quick response to all the scenes of attacks.

“The quick response no doubt, prevented escalation and less casualty. The commander has restored our lost of confidence on security agencies due to his neutrality and fairness to all.

“Honestly the response and actions we are getting from security agencies now is different from what we used to see in the past,” the organisation said.

It urged security agencies to arrest and bring perpetrators of crime in the troubled area to justice, to serve as deterrence to others.

According to the association: “We are calling on the security agencies and Kaduna State government to ensure that the perpetrators of these attacks are brought to the book and be punished accordingly.

“We are calling on the good people of Southern Kaduna both Muslims and Christians who are involved in peace building to remain focused and resolute.

“We should not be distracted by these criminal elements who are bent on sabotaging the efforts of the security agencies and well meaning Nigerians who are working assiduously to ensure peace in Southern Kaduna.

“We are appealing to our Fulani pastoralists to continue living in peace and be reporting any suspicious movement they may see to security agencies, as well as give maximum cooperation in order to restore lasting peace in the area.

“We are appealing to the perpetrators of these attacks to, in the interest peace, refrain from these breaches of the peace accord that was reached and respect their leaders and parents who are working day and night to restore peace, law and order in the area,” the statement said.

It further stated: “We also wish to express our appreciation to Rev. (Dr.) Yakubu Pam, Chairman, Northern Christians Association of Nigeria who is also the Executive Secretary National Christians Pilgrims Commission for committing himself to ensuring peaceful coexistence return to Southern Kaduna by organising a three-day Peace Summit at Kafanchan.

“We considered this singular action that Rev. Yakubu Pam initiated as a welcome development that should be encouraged and supported by all the good people of Southern Kaduna.

“We also strongly commend the efforts and commitment of the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa, for demonstrating deep commitment in bringing to an end the killings in the area through his quick response and for supporting all the peace processes in Southern Kaduna.”

