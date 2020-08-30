News

Southern Kaduna: Pastor, 16-year-old girl among11 Christians murdered

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A 16-year-old girl, a father of nine children, and a church pastor were among latest 11 Christians killed by Muslim Fulani extremists last week in the southern part of the Kaduna state of Nigeria.

 

Morning Star News (MSN) reports on Tuesday, the Islamic militants attacked the Unguwan Gankon village, killing 16-year-old Takama Paul and another Christian, 30-year-old Kefas Malachy Bobai, a father of three children, Luka Binniyat of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) said. “Armed Fulani militia invaded Unguwan Gankon village in Gora Ward, Zangon Kataf LGA, and killed two persons and burned seven houses,” Binniyat said in a press statement.

 

“Wary neighbors, however, came to the rescue, and the murderers fled.” Earlier on Monday, the Fulani militants murdered Bulus Joseph, 48, a Christian farmer, and a father of nine children. Joseph’s wife and three of his children were also attacked but survived, Binniyat said.

 

“Bulus Joseph was murdered gruesomely on his farm at Sabon Gida Idon, along the Kaduna-Kachia road, by armed Fulani militia,” Binniyat said. “He stood up to the killers so that his wife and three children could escape, which they did. But he paid the price with his life, as he was sub-humanly butchered by the cold-blooded murderers.”

 

As CBN News reported last week, Muslim Fulani militants in Kachia County on Aug. 17 killed four Christians and kidnapped their driver, Danlami Dariya, as their vehicle made its way from Katul village. One of the victims was a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), according to SOKAPU.

 

The Rev. Adalchi Usman, pastor of an ECWA congregation in Unguwan Madaki village in Kajuru County, was shot dead in an ambush on him and three other Christians by Muslim Fulani militants as they were traveling out of the community, according to MSN. Armed Fulani militiamen also attacked the village near Banikanwa, Kachia County, killing four people and wounding six others.

 

“Part of the village was burnt after the attackers looted the village,” Binniyat told MSN. “This is to further show that the siege on southern Kaduna communities is still ongoing. The genocide is still much on. For Southern Kaduna, the past five years that Nasir Ahmad el- Rufai has been governor, it has been a grim horror tale of blood, destruction, and hopelessness which we shall never forget.”

 

Binniyat said 50,000 Christians have been displaced from 109 villages now occupied by armed Fulani extremists in Kachia, Kajuru, Chikun, and Kaura counties, all in southern Kaduna state. Nigeria is ranked 12th on Open Doors’ 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer themost persecution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Labour issues 14-day ultimatum to MTN over staff welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to MTN Nigeria over activities bordering on poor workers’ welfare.   The association, which is an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement alleged discriminatory remuneration, lack of exit package structure, unholy employee relations practices, abuse of […]
News

SARS arrests 4 kidnap suspects, other criminals in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Command of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) has arrested four kidnap suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a notable business man in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state. The suspects are: Bright Chinonso (34) of 38 Afam Road, Obigbo, Eze Ernest (30) of 2 Afam Road, Obigbo,and Chisom Godwin […]
News

El-Rufai’s wife advocates death penalty, castration against rape

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, yesterday visited the state House of Assembly to advocate for stiffer penalties against rape in the state. The fovernor’s wife also disclosed that an average of five rape cases, especially of minors were reported daily in Kaduna, calling for castration and death penalty as a way to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: