Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.

A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available to newsmen, recommended that there should be “surveillance activities by stakeholders in every community in order to nib in the bud any breakdown of law and order, no matter how minimal.”

The communiqué signed by Kabiru Muhammed, national chairman, MYFOSKA, also said: “In the event of any dispute or security threat, the people concerned should not take the law into their hands, but should report any breach of the peace to relevant security agencies.”

The griup said: “All local and international cattle routes that have been encroached should be reclaimed and a strong legislation on intruders be put in place with adequate surveillance by relevant authorities.

“Government should device effective mechanisms to arrest the proliferation of dangerous arms and light weapons among people and control banditry and other forms of criminal tendencies that triggers insecurity on the land.

