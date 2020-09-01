Aviation News

Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.

 

A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available to newsmen, recommended that there should be “surveillance activities by stakeholders in every community in order to nib in the bud any breakdown of law and order, no matter how minimal.”

 

The communiqué signed by Kabiru Muhammed, national chairman, MYFOSKA, also said: “In the event of any dispute or security threat, the people concerned should not take the law into their hands, but should report any breach of the peace to relevant security agencies.”

 

The griup said: “All local and international cattle routes that have been encroached should be reclaimed and a strong legislation on intruders be put in place with adequate surveillance by relevant authorities.

 

“Government should device effective mechanisms to arrest the proliferation of dangerous arms and light weapons among people and control banditry and other forms of criminal tendencies that triggers insecurity on the land.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NSSF trains 518 administrators, teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

No fewer than 518 administrators and teachers participated in the just concluded three days retreat facilitated by the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) in affiliation with the International School Sports Federation. The training which held from July 21 to July 23 was tagged   “Towards Effective Teaching of Physical and Health Education and Management of […]
News

Jimoh Ibrahim joins APC, vows to deal with PDP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the camp of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election, received a major boost yesterday, with business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), decamping from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Following his move after he was received into the APC fold […]
News Top Stories

USSD: NCC bars telcos from charging customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…says operators must work out payment with banks The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stopped telecommunications operators in the country from implementing the proposed end-user billings for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). This came as the telecoms regulator revised its policy on price determination for the service with a clause prohibiting the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: