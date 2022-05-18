News

Southern Kaduna: SOKIPEP urges support for Military Task Force

Our Correspondent

The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners Network (SOKIPEP), has  called for continuous support for Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), saying the special Military Task Force dealing with security challenges in Plateau State, and parts of Kaduna, deserves commendation.

In a statement by its National President, Rev. Dauda Fadia, SOKIPEP deplored the attack, even as it called on relevant authorities to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes were brought to deserved justice.

This was as the Southern Kaduna-based peace advocacy group appealed to both the federal and Kaduna State governments to continue to provide the needed equipment and logistics, to strengthen the operational effectiveness of the special task force.

The group further enjoined people of Southern Kaduna to endeavour to provide accurate and timely information to the military and other security agencies, in a bid to check insecurity in the area.

“We are full of thanks to God Almighty and officers and men of Operation Safe Haven for their responsive actions in the entire Southern Kaduna.

“This gallantry of the security men has given us more grounds to continue to support the special military outfit and other security agencies working in Southern Kaduna to restore peace.

“We know they  are working  professionally to protect our communities,” the group’s statement further read.

All that is needed for them (OPSH) to succeed and return Southern kaduna to part of peace and progress, is for all stakeholders to come together and speak truth to ourselves by calling a spade a spade.

 

Reporter

