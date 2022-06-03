News Top Stories

Southern Kaduna: We’ve trained 122 Vigilances personnel on hinterland security – DHQ

As part of measures to contain the spate of insecurity in Southern Kaduna, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has trained no fewer than 122 Vigilante operatives. The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, yesterday, said the local security personnel would help the military and other security agencies in guaranteeing the security and safety of communities in the hinterland.

He stated that the brief covers troops’ operations between May 19 and June 2. “As part of its non-kinetic measures towards ensuring security of lives and property in the troubled parts of Kaduna State, the Theatre Command on 21 May 2022 graduated 122 local vigilantes trained to assist the security agencies to ensure security of hinterland communities in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“He charged the trained vigilantes to be good ambassadors of their communities and discharge their duties effectively devoid of sentiment; he stressed the need to imbibe the tenets of equality, fairness and neutrality in discharging their duties. “Furthermore, the Commander held peace meetings at the Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven with Bemood Fulani Stakeholders in order to sustain peace in the area.

“The meeting was centred on the killing and rustling of cattle at Kuru area in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, he urged the herders to be patient as efforts are ongoing to recover the rustled cows,” the DDMO said. Meanwhile, the DHQ has said that the security situation in the country dynamic, assuring, however, that no stone will be left unturned, to ensure that enemies of state – wherever they may be hibernating – are denied freedom of action.

 

