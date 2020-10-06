Southern leaders fault Presidency on restructuring

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has faulted the response of the Presidency to the call for the restructuring of the country. The Forum stated that it is sad that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is talking down on Nigerians in very intemperate language.

SMBLF disclosed this yesterday in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt).

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the recent calls for restructuring as “unpatriotic outburst,” saying the Buhari administration “will not succumb to threats” made by those calling for a restructuring of Nigeria. “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at the time of the COVID-19 health crisis.”

But SMBLF said its attention was drawn to the “very uncouth and rude warning issued by Garba Shehu against patriotic organizations and responsible individuals like the respected Pastor E. A. Adeboye that this government should restructure the country to avert a breakup.”

“Sounding like the spokesman of Pharaoh in Ancient Egypt, Garba dismissed the recurring agitations as unpatriotic outbursts. “We are perturbed that instead of giving assurances about rebuilding the country towards inclusivity, the regime is talking down on Nigerians in very intemperate language. “We want to make it clear to the regime that it cannot cow us by using cantonment approach to national issues.

We will not accept turning us to second-class citizens on our land, not even with threats of arrests or assassinations.” They asked: “Should we be clapping for the government and not talk when the Customs appoints eight deputy comptrollers from a section of the country? Are we expected to be saying well done when DSS recruits 535 cadets from North-West and North-East and only 93 from the entire South and North-Central?

“Are we to keep quiet when the law setting up PENCOM was clear on succession at Directors level, you go and bring somebody from North-East to replace a South-East eased out as DG?

“If Garba Shehu is not lexically challenged, he should know that those calling for restructuring are more patriotic than those running Nigeria towards implosion. Patriotism is to corporate Nigeria for all and not the sectional idea of Nigeria by the nepotists.

“We will not succumb to their narrow idea of Nigeria fully assured that this too shall come to pass. “Therefore, let us restructure now and withdraw from the path of implosion forewarned by patriots at home and abroad.”

Like this: Like Loading...