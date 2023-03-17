Southern, Middle Belt leaders question Buhari’s silence on disputed presidential poll

Southern and Middle Belt leaders have questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence “in the face of allegations of irregularities and compromise against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during and immediate aftermath of the presidential election”.

They condemned his decision to embark on an international journey soon after. In their letter to Buhari, Pan-Niger Delta Forum Chief Edwin Clark; Afenifere leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Middle Belt Forum President Dr. Pogu Bitrus; former Anambra State Governor Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife; and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Secretary General Okey Emuchay, said they were disturbed that he had yet to comment on the complaints about the alleged irregularities that marred the election. They also argued that the development was dangerous, condemning Buhari’s declaration through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu that he will inaugurate Tinubu on May 29. They told the President to allow the Judiciary to do its job without interference, and save the country from any political crisis. According to them, the President’s utterances are prejudicial and are in contempt of a fair hearing, adding that it is offensive to the law of the land and it is obstruction of justice and intimidation to the Lord Justices who are to hear the case. They added that Buhari’s comments are an obstruction of justice and intimidation to the Justices who are to hear election petitions of the aggrieved presidential candidates. The letter titled: “Post- 2023 Presidential Election and State of the Nation, ”read in part: We have elected to write this letter to you, in the spirit of national patriotism, after conscientious review of the State of the nation, since after the February 25 presidential election. Mr. President should note that there has been an uneasy calm in the land and that the polity is laden with uncertainty orchestrated by the conduct and outcome of the presidential election. “It’s hoped that Mr. President will carefully reflect on the issues raised herein and act accordingly, not only in the interest of Nigeria’s unity and stability, but the sustenance of our democratic journey as well. “Your Excellency, across Nigeria, voters of all ages and groups, consider the conduct and outcome of the February 25 presidential election as fraudulent.

“Likewise, many foreign and local observers concluded that the conduct of the election failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians and that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to follow the Electoral Act 2022, and even its own guidelines in the conduct of the poll. “This was in spite of the humongous amount of taxpayers’ money spent by INEC and the promises of free, fair and credible elections given to Nigerians and the international community, ahead of the elections, by Mr. President and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “Indeed, there’s palpable tension in the country and Nigeria would have been sweltering now were it not for the appeals for calm by well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the election, Mr. Peter Obi, and most of us, who are elders and statesmen across the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...