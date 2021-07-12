Southern Presidency is unconstitutional, says Yerima

The proponent of Sharia law and former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima has said that the Southern Presidency being canvassed by the Southern governors for 2023 is unconstitutional.

Yerima, who stated this over the weekend, said he is in the race for the All Pro gressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for 2023. According to him, the only thing that could stop his ambition would be APC zoning its Presidential ticket to the South.

Countering the Southern Governors resolution that the South should produce the Presidency in 2023, Yerima said: “Well, I don’t see any body language either as a law or as a document that guides us in politics and in politicking.

“As far as I am concerned, democracy is guided by a constitution; by rule of law. It is not personal interest of people, selfish interest of individuals or the projections by other people statements that will guide our democracy.

If you look at all other parts of the world, from America that is the leader of democracy of the world, citizens are guided by the document called constitution to aspire for any office.

“As far as I am concerned, the Nigerian Constitution and that of APC as of today, unless there is any amendment in the future has declared that every Nigerian who is qualified based on the qualification that is enshrined in the constitution should aspire for any office in the land; governor, state assembly, National Assembly.

Therefore, as far as I am concerned, my constitution both party and national, has not barred me from contesting for Presidency. So no statement of any group can stop me.”

