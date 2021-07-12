News Top Stories

Southern Presidency is unconstitutional, says Yerima

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The proponent of Sharia law and former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima has said that the Southern Presidency being canvassed by the Southern governors for 2023 is unconstitutional.

 

Yerima, who stated this over the weekend, said he is in the race for the All Pro  gressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for 2023. According to him, the only thing that could stop his ambition would be APC zoning its Presidential ticket to the South.

 

Countering the Southern Governors resolution that the South should produce the Presidency in 2023, Yerima said: “Well, I don’t see any body language either as a law or as a document that guides us in politics and in politicking.

 

“As far as I am concerned, democracy is guided by a constitution; by rule of law. It is not personal interest of people, selfish interest of individuals or the projections by other people statements that will guide our democracy.

 

If you look at all other parts of the world, from America that is the leader of democracy of the world, citizens are guided by the document called constitution to aspire for any office.

 

“As far as I am concerned, the Nigerian Constitution and that of APC as of today, unless there is any amendment in the future has declared that every Nigerian who is qualified based on the qualification that is enshrined in the constitution should aspire for any office in the land; governor, state assembly, National Assembly.

 

Therefore, as far as I am concerned, my constitution both party and national, has not barred me from contesting for Presidency. So no statement of any group can stop me.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Appreciating Faisal’s Transformational Leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sometime in 2020, the Director- General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom, wisecracked; “Without health, people have nothing; without health, we have nothing as humanity.” Unmistakably, the global health specialist, again re-echoed the indispensability of an excited and happier humanity only when it is steeped in good health. Nigeria is Africa’s most […]
News

Oil: IOCs task FG on insecurity, contract sanctity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

International oil companies have advised the Federal Government to have respect for contracts and improve the security situation in operating areas, in order to attract the needed investments into the Nigerian oil and gas sector. Chief executives of the IOC’s, who spoke yesterday in Abuja during the CEO panel session in the ongoing Nigeria International […]
News

MOUAU: VC selection process descends into crisis

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

About30persons hadapplied for the position of the Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudikein Abiastate, butrecent developments indicate that the selection process may have run into troubled waters. While the process to produce hissuccessorseemsfraughtwith controversy, the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Otunta will elapse in February2020and areplacement must emerge. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica