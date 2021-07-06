Southern Reps back govs on 2023 southern presidency, PIB, others

The members of the House of Representatives from the 17 Southern states have said they are in sync with the resolutions of governors from their region that the next president should come from the South.

Chairman, House of Representatives Southern Caucus, Hon. Victor Nwokolo disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the caucus: “Unanimously and unequivocally endorse the patriotic resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) on the resolve that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern region.”

Nwokolo said “This resolution by the Southern governors reinforces our stance, as federal lawmakers, that our nation must and should exist on the pillars of justice, equity, fairness, peaceful co-existence and mutual respect, particularly in the political, economic and structural management of our national diversity.

“We note that the demand that the next President of Nigeria should come from the Southern region unambiguously represents the opinion of the majority of Nigerians across board, in tandem with the already established rotation of the presidency position between Southern and Northern Nigeria.”

According to the lawmaker: “Against the backdrop of our commitment towards free, fair, credible and transparent elections, the members of the House of Representatives from the South also backs our governors in rejecting the moves to outlaw the electronic transmission of election result in the Electoral Act, as well as the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.

“We hold that electronic transmission of results directly from the polling unit is a firm step towards the elimination of result collation related malpractices, including alteration of figures, mutilation of documents, snatching and diversion of ballot materials on transit to collation centres among others.”

