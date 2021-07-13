Southgate, Boris, others condemn racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho, Saka

England manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy was “unforgivable”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association also condemned it. All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss and were targeted on social media after the game.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the abuse and said “it will not be tolerated”. “It’s just not what we stand for,” said Southgate.

“We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

“We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.

“It’s my decision who takes the penalties, it’s not a case of players not volunteering or more experienced players backing out.”

