Sports

Southgate, Boris, others condemn racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho, Saka

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

England manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy was “unforgivable”.

 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association also condemned it. All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss and were targeted on social media after the game.

 

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the abuse and said “it will not be tolerated”. “It’s just not what we stand for,” said Southgate.

“We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

 

“We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.

 

“It’s my decision who takes the penalties, it’s not a case of players not volunteering or more experienced players backing out.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

I was more talented than Efe but he worked harder –Sam Sodje

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje and a member of the new board of Delta State Football Association has said he will not fight for position with other ex-internationals as crisis rocks the DFA. The former Leeds United star also told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that Super Eagles can win the AFCON soon. Excerpts […]
Sports

Okpekpe 10km International Road Race Returns May 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The eighth edition of the Okpekpe international 10km road race will hold in May 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo state of Nigeria, the organiser, Pamodzi Sports Marketing has announced. Okpekpe 10-km race, the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a label by World Athletics and designated as one of the leading […]
Sports

Gattuso: Osimhen responsible for Napoli’s woes

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Under-fire Napoli’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has blamed his team lackluster performance in recent times to the absence of Super Eagles Mike Ndidi and his striking partner, Dries Mertens. Napoli drew goalless with Atalanta in the first leg of Coppa Italia on Wednesday heaping more pressure on the coach who has been feeling the heat since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica