Sports

Southwest Gymnastics Championship set to begin in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Southwest Gymnastics Championship holding at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos. With 25-27 April 2023, as the event date, a total of 60 Gymnasts drawn from across five states within the southwest region have already been listed for action. The states include Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, and hosts, Lagos state. Powered by the Omowunmi Olalere Foundation, Chairperson of the Southwest Gymnastics Association, Dr. Mrs. Omowunmi Olalere, who disclosed this, said she is indeed excited that the championship which has Numero Group and Dozen Price Supermarket as co-sponsors is coming up at this time.

“This would be the first of its kind to be hosted in the region hence my excitement”, Dr. Mrs. Omowunmi noted. She stressed that the programme will help to create the needed awareness that will galvanize southwest youths’ interest in gymnastics sport and in turn get them adequately prepared for future competitions.

Adding that the region has for long been lagging behind competition-wise hence her decision to stage the show. “As the chairperson, it is my resolve to change the narrative by developing and popularising gymnastics within the Southwest, thus making it a household name in the region. “That influenced my decision to accept the Southwest Chairperson position in the first place. “I plead with all the stakeholders in the Southwest to join me in this crusade so that together we can change the narrative”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

Posted on Author Reporter

Brisbane, Australia, will host the Games of the XXXV Olympiad in 2032 after being elected at the 138th IOC Session on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. The Session, operating under strict coronavirus protocols, accepted the proposal of the IOC Executive Board, made on 11 June, that Brisbane should host the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in […]
Sports

Various sides of the sports festival postponement

Posted on Author adekunle salami

In most countries, an evaluation of respective segments of human endeavor reflects that sport has persistently been at the receiving end especially in Nigeria. The effect of COVID-19 on the day-to-day life of everyone is enormous but in recent times, the world is coping with it and people go about their various activities as if […]
Sports

Lewandowski fires Bayern into Champions League last eight

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Liverpool qualify despite losing to 10-man Inter Robert Lewandowski scored a record-breaking 11-minute hat-trick to send Bayern Munich sailing into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 7-1 win at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, while Liverpool also squeezed through despite losing to 10-man Inter at Anfield. The Polish striker had three goals […]

Leave a Comment