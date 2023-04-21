Southwest Gymnastics Championship set to begin in Lagos

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Southwest Gymnastics Championship holding at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos. With 25-27 April 2023, as the event date, a total of 60 Gymnasts drawn from across five states within the southwest region have already been listed for action. The states include Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, and hosts, Lagos state. Powered by the Omowunmi Olalere Foundation, Chairperson of the Southwest Gymnastics Association, Dr. Mrs. Omowunmi Olalere, who disclosed this, said she is indeed excited that the championship which has Numero Group and Dozen Price Supermarket as co-sponsors is coming up at this time.

“This would be the first of its kind to be hosted in the region hence my excitement”, Dr. Mrs. Omowunmi noted. She stressed that the programme will help to create the needed awareness that will galvanize southwest youths’ interest in gymnastics sport and in turn get them adequately prepared for future competitions.

Adding that the region has for long been lagging behind competition-wise hence her decision to stage the show. “As the chairperson, it is my resolve to change the narrative by developing and popularising gymnastics within the Southwest, thus making it a household name in the region. “That influenced my decision to accept the Southwest Chairperson position in the first place. “I plead with all the stakeholders in the Southwest to join me in this crusade so that together we can change the narrative”.