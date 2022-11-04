Sovereign Rights of Nigerians must be fully respected in 2023 elections –Envoy

The Ambassador, Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Youngchae, has said it was crucial and important for the sovereign Rights of Nigerians to be fully respected in the forth coming general elections in Nigeria. Chae, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that his country as well as the international community, was committed to a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and orderly transition of power from the current democratic government to another in 2023. While maintaining that the Republic of Korea remains neutral in Nigeria’s domestic politics and the forth coming elections, the Envoy disclosed that at each meeting with the Presidential candidates, he has continued to emphasise the need for a sustained democracy and the need to respect the decisions of Nigerians at the polls by all stakeholders including the international community.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...