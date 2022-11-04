Sovereign Rights of Nigerians must be fully respected in 2023 elections –Envoy

The Ambassador, Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Youngchae, has said it was crucial and important for the sovereign Rights of Nigerians to be fully respected in the forth coming general elections in Nigeria. Chae, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that his country as well as the international community, was committed to a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and orderly transition of power from the current democratic government to another in 2023. While maintaining that the Republic of Korea remains neutral in Nigeria’s domestic politics and the forth coming elections, the Envoy disclosed that at each meeting with the Presidential candidates, he has continued to emphasise the need for a sustained democracy and the need to respect the decisions of Nigerians at the polls by all stakeholders including the international community.
Related Articles
NDDC: Buhari has good motives for Niger Delta – Leaders
Delegates and leaders from the Niger Delta region yesterday said that anyone who thought President Muhammadu Buhari could abandon the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic report was living in cloud-cuckoo land. The leaders also described President Buhari as having the right motives. At a meeting, organised to discuss the problems and issues in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to sell off seized assets within six months
Solicitor-General heads Ministerial Committee Multi-billion naira assets seized from public office holders, civil servants and others which the Federal Government considered as proceeds of crimes will be disposed of within six months. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Leftist ex-rebel wins Colombia’s presidency
Gustavo Petro, the leftist former mayor of Bogota and ex-rebel fighter, has been declared the winner of Colombia’s presidential election. Petro, a current senator, defeated right-wing construction magnate Rodolfo Hernández in Sunday’s run-off election, reports the BBC. Figures showed he took 50.5% of votes, defeating his rival by more than 700,000 ballots to become […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)