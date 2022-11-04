News

Sovereign Rights of Nigerians must be fully respected in 2023 elections –Envoy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Ambassador, Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Youngchae, has said it was crucial and important for the sovereign Rights of Nigerians to be fully respected in the forth coming general elections in Nigeria. Chae, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that his country as well as the international community, was committed to a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and orderly transition of power from the current democratic government to another in 2023. While maintaining that the Republic of Korea remains neutral in Nigeria’s domestic politics and the forth coming elections, the Envoy disclosed that at each meeting with the Presidential candidates, he has continued to emphasise the need for a sustained democracy and the need to respect the decisions of Nigerians at the polls by all stakeholders including the international community.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC: Buhari has good motives for Niger Delta – Leaders

Posted on Author Ola James

Delegates and leaders from the Niger Delta region yesterday said that anyone who thought President Muhammadu Buhari could abandon the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic report was living in cloud-cuckoo land. The leaders also described President Buhari as having the right motives. At a meeting, organised to discuss the problems and issues in the […]
News Top Stories

FG to sell off seized assets within six months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Solicitor-General heads Ministerial Committee   Multi-billion naira assets seized from public office holders, civil servants and others which the Federal Government considered as proceeds of crimes will be disposed of within six months.   Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating a […]
News

Leftist ex-rebel wins Colombia’s presidency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gustavo Petro, the leftist former mayor of Bogota and ex-rebel fighter, has been declared the winner of Colombia’s presidential election. Petro, a current senator, defeated right-wing construction magnate Rodolfo Hernández in Sunday’s run-off election, reports the BBC. Figures showed he took 50.5% of votes, defeating his rival by more than 700,000 ballots to become […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica