Business

Sovereign Trust Insurance maintains A-rating with GCR

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has over a decade now, consistently maintained a confident A- rating with the international rating agency, Global Credit Rating, GCR based in South Africa.

 

A statement by the Deputy General Manager, Sales & Corporate Communications, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olusegun Bankole, noted that the agency’s recent solvency and operational report for financial institutions in Nigeria and other allied businesses released in December 2020 affirmed that Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc had great potential for growth in the years ahead considering some of the strategies that have been put in place to propel its operations.

 

Global Credit Rating noted that the company had shown a great deal of consistency in her claims paying obligations to her numerous customers spread all over the country.

 

The report further stated that the listing of the Rights Issue in 2019 helped in increasing the shareholders’ funds of the company by 33.8 per cent to N7.8 billion by the end of the financial year in 2019 as against the figure of N5.8 billion in 2018. Consequently, by the third quarter of 2020, the shareholders’ funds had increased to N8.2 billion, which also translated to a 31 per cent increase in the same corresponding period of 2019 with a figure of N6.3 billion.

 

In the rating agency’s opinion, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc is strong in liquidity with more than adequate claims coverage that compares well to industry averages. The capital adequacy of the underwriting firm is considered strong, according to the rating report, and this is underpinned by the sizeable capital base catering for the quantum of insurance and market risks assumed.

 

In this regard, the ratio of Shareholders’ funds to NEP, (Net Earned Premium) improved to 189.2 per cent in the Q3 of 2020 as against 130.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2019. In terms of peer-to-peer performance comparison, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc did very well when compared with other selected insurers in terms of Capital, Total Assets, Gross Premium Income (GPI) and Net Premium Income (NPI).

 

The company has creatively been able to develop a good mix of its clientele base with personal lines contributing 42 per cent of its gross premium income during the rating period.

 

The introduction of the Enhanced Third-Party Motor Insurance Cover with the acronym E3P in 2019 complemented the efforts of Management at driving retail business initiatives in the industry. Other new retail products are already in the pipeline and will soon be introduced to the market in a not-too-long distant time.

 

The report also stated that as a result of STI’s increased underwriting capacity and geographical diversification, the organization has developed a sound business profile supported by a moderately strong competitive position and improved brand acceptance hinged on continuous marketing drive and a well-established Brokers’ relationship of diverse business mix.

 

As observed by the Rating Agency, insurance penetration remains very low in the country at an estimated ratio of 0.5 per cent for general insurance businesses. Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has over the years demonstrated commitment to optimally maintaining a leading position in the insurance industry in Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN devalues naira to 392 to a dollar

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed bureau de change operators in the country not to sell dollars higher than N392 to end users. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange at the CBN, and dated November 30, 2020, the apex bank said the volume of sales for […]
Business Top Stories

Zenith Bank posts N346bn H1’20 gross earnings

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2020, with gross earnings rising by 4.37 per cent from N331.586 billion in March 2019 to N346.088 billion. From the unaudited statement of account which was presented to the Nigerian Stock Exchange(NSE) yesterday, thebank reported profitaftertaxof N103.826billionfromN88.882 billion, accounting for […]
Business

SUNU Assurances pays N1.29bn claims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, Samuel Ogbodu, has said the underwriting firm recorded claims pay-out of N1.29 billion during the current year.   This is just as it has also completed the first phase of its recapitalisation plan by increasing shareholders’ fund to N6.61 billion in 2020 from N3.47 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica