Sovereign Trust partners Rotary Club on water project

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 and Victoria Garden City, (VGC), recently inaugurated the ‘Project WASH’ initiative (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) with the commissioning of a borehole, wash hand basins, renovation of toilets and water treatment plant at Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos Island.

Project WASH is aimed at providing education, awareness and funding to supply clean drinking water and sanitation education to schools and children in underdeveloped regions of the world according to UNICEF.

In view of this and in line with the guiding philosophy of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc with regards to its CSR initiatives, which is anchored on Health Safety and the Environment, (HSE), the underwriting firm, having identified a partner in Rotary Club of Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 and VGC, decided to put a smile on the faces of the staff and pupils of Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Education in Lagos State, Folashade Adefisayo, was ably represented at the commissioning of the project by an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Education, District 1, Folashade Adewuyi. Other dignitaries included the President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn. Wale Agbeyangi, President of Rotary Club, Lekki Phase 1, Rotn. Ifeoma Anieze-Corona and President, Rotary Club, Victoria Garden City, Rotn.

Sunny Nwachukwu. The District Governor, Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn. Remi Bello, was represented by Rotn. Dele Alimi, who is also the DG/CEO of the Institute of Directors. The team from Sovereign Trust Insurance plc was led by the Executive Director, Technical, Jude Modilim and the Deputy General Manager in charge of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Segun Bankole.

While commenting on the collaboration with Rotary Club on Project WASH, Modilim stated that the company was proud to be associated with the international organisation and what it represents globally in terms of creating enduring value for humanity.

He further said that the company would continually strive to give back to the society that provides the bedrock for our business. President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn. Agbeyangi, on behalf of other collaborating Rotary Presidents, expressed appreciation to Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

He said: “We sincerely appreciate this kind gesture, and we hope that the staff and pupils of Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School will put to good use what has been commissioned today while also admonishing other corporate organisations to join the wagon of progress by supporting such and other initiatives that will make the world a better place for all to live in.”

Also, the head teacher of the school was full of praises to the management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Rotary Club for finding them worthy beneficiary of the donation.

