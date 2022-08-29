Sovereign Trust restates commitment to enhanced clients’ welfare

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka, has reiterated that the company will continue to enhance the life of its customers and shareholders with its products. He disclosed this in Lagos last week during an engagement with journalists.

Soyinka noted that Sovereign Trust was committed to innovative products and services that will improve the life of customers even as it has created an enhanced Third Party Motor insurance policy for the insuring public.

The Managing Director, who was represented by Deputy General Manager, Sales & Corporate Communications, Segun Bankole, said: “Our mission is to enhance the everyday life of our customers through innovative insurance and financial services while creating exceptional value for our shareholders.

“As an organisation, we have been driven by our vision and mission and that attest to the fact that some of the profitable oil and gas businesses in the country, we can beat our chest that we are one of the proud underwriters in that regard.”

