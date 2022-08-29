Business

Sovereign Trust restates commitment to enhanced clients’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka, has reiterated that the company will continue to enhance the life of its customers and shareholders with its products. He disclosed this in Lagos last week during an engagement with journalists.

Soyinka noted that Sovereign Trust was committed to innovative products and services that will improve the life of customers even as it has created an enhanced Third Party Motor insurance policy for the insuring public.

The Managing Director, who was represented by Deputy General Manager, Sales & Corporate Communications, Segun Bankole, said: “Our mission is to enhance the everyday life of our customers through innovative insurance and financial services while creating exceptional value for our shareholders.

“As an organisation, we have been driven by our vision and mission and that attest to the fact that some of the profitable oil and gas businesses in the country, we can beat our chest that we are one of the proud underwriters in that regard.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Addressing concerns around 5G spectrum

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As Nigeria prepares to launch 5G, several issues have cropped up regarding the spectrum price and tenure. These issues, if not addressed, may mar the process, even as operators said they may be discouraged from participating in the auction if the cost is not reduced. SAMSON AKINTARO reports A few weeks from now, Nigeria will […]
Business

China’s Lenovo posts record profit in third-quarter, beating expectations

Posted on Author Reporter

  China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, posted record profit and revenue in the third quarter on Wednesday, helped by robust demand from people working from home as COVID-19 restrictions persisted. Net profit jumped by 53% to a record $395 million in the October-December quarter. That beat an average estimate of […]
Business

AfDB, World Bank explore deeper collaboration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Executive Directors from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the World Bank recently met in Abidjan to discuss a wide range of issues including the effectiveness of their work and ways of strengthening collaboration between the two institutions, according to a press release posted on AfDB’s website.   The statement said that the AfDB […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica