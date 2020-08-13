Sovereign wealth funds reveal COVID-19 impact on economy

A recent study has revealed how sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are looking at the near-term investment environment. The report published by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) and investment manager Invesco surveyed 24 SWFs at the end of June. According to 61 per cent of the survey participants, developed markets are best able to return to pre-COVID trend growth, compared to 26 per cent for emerging markets and 13 percent for frontier markets. For the currency of domination that will offer the most attractive investment destination for equity, 71 per cent believe that it will be the US dollar. SWFs expect the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment to be dominated by tensions between the United States and China, with emerging economies largely aligning with China, but with the European Union being caught in between. The key event in the next twelve months according to the report will be the US presidential election in November. Overall, SWFs also expect that the global economy will be facing a few bumpy quarters ahead.

