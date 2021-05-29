News

Sowemimo, Yusuf: Constitution review exercise, jamboree

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Two senior lawyers, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) and Dr. Fassy Yusuf, have faulted the on-going Constitution Review exercise by the National Assembly. They described it as a jamboree, saying it is nothing but sheer waste of time and scarce resources.

The lawyers in separate phone chat with Saturday Telegraph questioned the rationale behind the exercise when ‘the existing constitution sought to be amended is not only devoid of legitimacy, but also lacks legality’. In his submissions, Sowemimo expressed fears as to the readiness of members of the National Assembly to carry out the necessary amendment on the constitution. He said what the nation needs is a total restructuring and not any constitution review. He said: “The constitution review exercise is another waste of time.

Who are those that will even carry out the constitutional amendment? What we need is restructuring and I don’t know why those in position of authority are not willing to do that. Let’s not deceive ourselves, the National Assembly, both the existing and the previous, have never shown the willingness to effect the necessary amendment of the constitution. “How long have we been talking of restructuring and devolution of powers? That’s a major concern of a lot of ethnic groups in the country. What the National Assembly is doing at the moment concerning the constitution review is just to keep people talking.

I am not placing any hope on the entire exercise. It does not even take all these efforts for those in authority to do the right thing”. While Yusuf disclosed that the country is in dire need of a constitutional conference where deliberations about how to fashion out a brand new constitution will be held. “The on-going constitution review is a jamboree. We are just rigmarolling. What we need in this country is a constitutional conference. This is because the existing constitution is devoid of legitimacy. It lacks legality. It was never passed by anybody. No one saw it before the emergence of democracy.

“As far as I know, it is a nullity and therefore, what the country needs now is a constitutional conference where people’s representatives will canvass issues and once those issues are resolved, they will be subjected to plebiscite for us to have a brand new constitution. “Besides, we should also know that previous exercises have yielded no fruitful result and in this era of economic disequilibrium, we cannot afford to be wasting money by setting up unnecessary exercise that will lead us to nowhere. As far as I am concerned, the ongoing constitution review exercise is a misplaced priority and we are not prepared for it.’’

