Metro & Crime

Sowore arrives court in handcuffs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Omoyele Sowore has arrived at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja wearing handcuffs.
The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello is expected to hear the bail application filed on Sowore’s behalf.
Sowore on Monday, January 4, was arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.
Although they all pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecution alleged that the defendants were arrested on New Year’s eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.
The court then ordered that they be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre until the formal application for their bail today.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Niger reduces tax to cushion economic impact

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, which has affected businesses adversely, the Niger State government has approved the reduction of tax payments in the state. While addressing journalists at the Government House, Minna, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello […]
Metro & Crime

Wife: My husband injured me with iron, threatened to kill me

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A 27-year-old woman, Mrs. Chiamaka Okechi, has narrated how her husband attempted to bludgeon her to death with an iron rod in Enugu State. The mother of eight, from Ezeama Mgbagbuowa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, is presently nursing an injury allegedly inflicted on her estranged husband, Obinwanne Chiafo. Chiamaka suffered head […]
Metro & Crime

28 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI At least, 28 worshippers of ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday died when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream.   New Telegraph gathered that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica