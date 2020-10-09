Metro & Crime

Sowore leads ‘End SARS’ protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Protesters yesterday besieged the entrance to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to demand the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The protesters, who were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as well as an official of the #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, chanted the #EndSARS chorus and displayed different placards to convey their requests.

Their presence within the FHQ general area, caused vehicular traffic along the ever-busy Shehu Shagari Way. They poured red liquid on the road, as a metaphor for the killings perpetrated by some operatives of the tactical squads.

As this lasted, armed policemen were stationed at strategic points, perhaps to avert any untoward situation. On hand to address the activists was the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who reiterated the commitment of the leadership of the police to reform the elite squad. However, Sowore demanded they be addressed by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu.

He said: “What I see here is part of the impunity and disrespect for the Nigerian people. The IG’s bodyguards almost ran me over; the IG doesn’t respect us, it is obvious. “Maybe what they need is a million people tomorrow to come here before meeting with us. But by the time we come here next time, we may be asking for the removal of the IG. “When there are 10 million people on the streets, they would not be calling for the removal of the IG but the removal of the incompetent head of state and Commander- in-Chief who feels unconcerned by situations like these.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, lost control while in motion at Anthony inward Gbagada area of Lagos State on Friday night and subsequently fell sideways. This led to an explosion in which two other unidentified vehicles were burnt. A joint team of responders led by the Director-General, Lagos […]
Metro & Crime

$10m debt: Court declines hearing of Shoprite’s motion against injunction 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declined hearing of a motion seeking to lift a mareva injunction barring a South African retail firm, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited, from transferring its assets. The judge in a ruling Monday said the matter was not urgent enough to be heard during the court’s […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 40, commits suicide in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Residents of Eyin Grammar, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, were on Sunday morning thrown into confusion when a 40-year-old man was found to have committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room at the area.   The deceased, Lanre Kazeem, was living in the rented house, and was working in a private palm kernel company […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: