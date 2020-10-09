Sowore leads ‘End SARS’ protest

Protesters yesterday besieged the entrance to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to demand the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The protesters, who were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as well as an official of the #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, chanted the #EndSARS chorus and displayed different placards to convey their requests.

Their presence within the FHQ general area, caused vehicular traffic along the ever-busy Shehu Shagari Way. They poured red liquid on the road, as a metaphor for the killings perpetrated by some operatives of the tactical squads.

As this lasted, armed policemen were stationed at strategic points, perhaps to avert any untoward situation. On hand to address the activists was the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who reiterated the commitment of the leadership of the police to reform the elite squad. However, Sowore demanded they be addressed by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu.

He said: “What I see here is part of the impunity and disrespect for the Nigerian people. The IG’s bodyguards almost ran me over; the IG doesn’t respect us, it is obvious. “Maybe what they need is a million people tomorrow to come here before meeting with us. But by the time we come here next time, we may be asking for the removal of the IG. “When there are 10 million people on the streets, they would not be calling for the removal of the IG but the removal of the incompetent head of state and Commander- in-Chief who feels unconcerned by situations like these.”

