Sowunmi’s call for Bode George’s arrest sign of frustration –PDP chief

Olusegun Edwards, Special Adviser on Media to former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the call by Segun Sowunmi, ex-spokesman for the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for George’s arrest as a sign of frustration and disillusionment over his failed bid to becomethegovernorshipcandidate of PDP in Ogun State.

Edwards said: “He (Sowunmi) is suffering from the disillusionment of his loss of PDP’s governorship ticket in Ogun State through the ballot box and the court process he instituted against the party flag bearer Chief Ladi Adebutu, who has been recognised as the undisputed candidate of PDP by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ogun State.” He advised Sowunmi against looking for a ‘scapegoat’ or trying to use George’s name as a springboard to gain the attention of the party leadership. “It is the height of unpardonable disrespect for Sowunmi to raise his voice against a respectable Yoruba elder statesman in the calibre of Chief Olabode George. It is disdainful for him to be disrespectful to the man old enough to be Sowunmi’s father, a respectable figure, who Sowunmi’s elders won’t dare talk to disrespectfully,” he added

