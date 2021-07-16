Soy-rich diet reduces menopause symptoms

A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society has found a plant-based diet rich in soy reduced severe symptoms of menopause including moderateto- severe hot flashes by 84 per cent. The results of the study published in the journal ‘Menopause,’ showed that during the 12-week research; nearly 60 per cent of women became totally free of moderate-to-severe hot flashes. Overall, hot flashes (including mild ones) decreased by 79 per cent. As many as 80 per cent of postmenopausal women suffer from hot flashes. Heat wells up from the chest, causing flushing, sweating, and chills.

The study, called the WAVS trial–the Women’s Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor Symptomsshows that diet changes can be much more powerful for treating hot flashes than scientists had thought. Vasomotor symptoms refer to night sweats, hot flashes, and flushes. The study used no hormone medications or extracts. Instead, the research team tested a combination of a low-fat plant-based diet plus 1/2 cup of ordinary soybeans added to a salad or soup each day. The lead researcher Neal Barnard said, “This is a game changer for women aged 45 and over, most of whom we now know can get prompt relief from the most severe and troubling menopause symptoms without drugs.” Barnard is the president of the Physicians Committee and adjunct professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine.

