News Top Stories

Soy-rich diet reduces menopause symptoms

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society has found a plant-based diet rich in soy reduced severe symptoms of menopause including moderateto- severe hot flashes by 84 per cent. The results of the study published in the journal ‘Menopause,’ showed that during the 12-week research; nearly 60 per cent of women became totally free of moderate-to-severe hot flashes. Overall, hot flashes (including mild ones) decreased by 79 per cent. As many as 80 per cent of postmenopausal women suffer from hot flashes. Heat wells up from the chest, causing flushing, sweating, and chills.

The study, called the WAVS trial–the Women’s Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor Symptomsshows that diet changes can be much more powerful for treating hot flashes than scientists had thought. Vasomotor symptoms refer to night sweats, hot flashes, and flushes. The study used no hormone medications or extracts. Instead, the research team tested a combination of a low-fat plant-based diet plus 1/2 cup of ordinary soybeans added to a salad or soup each day. The lead researcher Neal Barnard said, “This is a game changer for women aged 45 and over, most of whom we now know can get prompt relief from the most severe and troubling menopause symptoms without drugs.” Barnard is the president of the Physicians Committee and adjunct professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yoruba in the Diaspora holds dialogue on restructuring

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), is set to hold a webinar lecture on the current state of Nigerian federalism and what may become of it. In a statement issued by the Secretary-General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the coalition said the webinar dialogue would hold on Saturday, March 27 by 5pm […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Danger as 135 Brazil, Turkey, India inbound passengers escape from isolation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Danger looms as the Lagos State government yesterday raised the alarm that no fewer than 135 inbound passengers out of 568 passengers, permitted to enter Nigeria from India, Brazil and Turkey have escaped and refused to go on selfisolation as mandated by the established COVID-19 safety protocols.   The government said that since the commencement […]
News

Lagos to construct 13.16km farm access roads

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said that its World Bank-assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project would be constructing and rehabilitating no fewer than 13.16km farm access roads in four cluster areas of the state. Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who made this known in Lagos at a press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica