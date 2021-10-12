Soybean: High demand hampers N640bn oilseed export

Insecurity and high demand by flour and feed industries have hindered Nigeria from realising N640 billion ($1.28 billion) from the 1.25 million tonnes of soybean oilseed produced locally between the 2020/21 season.

Soybean oil is currently rated as the second most consumed vegetable oil in the world after palm oil.

It was gathered that the high demand for the product has reached 80 million tonnes across the world, while global price has gone up by 30 per cent from $875 to $1,025 per tonne within one year.

According to the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s report, soybean consumption has also been driven by the poultry, fishery, livestock and edible oil industries in Nigerian market.

In 2020 season, the country produced 875,000 tonnes of the grain valued N448 billion ($896.87 million), but only 7,000 tonnes valued at N3.56 billion ($7.17 million) was exported.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that a total of N14.2 billion soybeans oilseed was exported in 2019, following 60 per cent increase in production through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s anchor borrower intervention.

Before the CBN intervention, statistic by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that the country imported some 825,000 tonnes of the beans from United States between 2015 and 2017 as infant food manufacturers in the country depended on the beans as alternative to cow milk because of its high nutritional value.

The grain has also become the major ingredient in producing chicken feed across the country by poultry farmers.

However, the CBN intervention, USDA explained, that the country still depend on additional 110,000 tonnes foreign soybean oil seed to meet local demand.

Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position indicated that between July and September 2021, no fewer than 21,200 tonnes of the commodity were offloaded from Joy Express laden with 6,200 tonnes, Coe Anna, 9,000 tonnes and Uzava, 6,000 tonnes.

The USDA report forecasts Nigerian soybean production in marketing year 2021-22, which begins July 1, to reach 1.25 million tonnes, a 43 per cent increase from the most recent 2020-21.

It said: “Nigeria’s soybean meal production was only 368,000 metric tonnes in 2019 season; soybean oil production stands at 83,000 metric tonnes, while soybean oilseed production is 700,000 metric tonnes.

“The total soybean value chain production is approximately 1.15 million metric tonnes, which positions Nigeria as the highest soybean producer in sub-Saharan Africa and 15th highest in the world.”

The report further explained that because of the activities of Boko Haram in the country’s northern states there was a growing shift by farmers in the southern part of the country to increase soybean production levels.

The report said: “The report said Nigeria’s soybean consumption in 2021-22 is forecast to reach 1.28 million tonnes, up 38 per cent compared to the 2020-21 estimate.

“Nigeria’s soybean imports in the coming marketing year are projected to reach 100,000 tonnes, up nearly 100per cent over this year. Soybean production across Nigeria’s south is largely due to the efforts of the InterInterbank national Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and other international research institutes.”

Meanwhile, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) had complained that the price of the beans had skyrocketed and the commodity had disappeared from the market.

It explained that SALMA Oil Mills in Kano, Grand Cereals in Jos, ECWA Feeds in Jos, AFCOT Oil Seed Processors now depended on the commodity for their production.

