Soyinka berates Buhari over pardon for Dariye, Nyame

Prof. Wole Soyinka yesterday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the state pardon granted to former Governors Joshua Dariye (Plateau) and Jolly Nyame (Taraba).

The duo were pardoned on health and age grounds while still having years to spend in prison after being convicted for corruption. The National Council of State on April 14 freed the ex-governors alongside other convicts.

But in an open letter addressed to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, who in his Easter message also slammed Buhari, Soyinka described the pardon as a “putrid presidential Easter egg squashed against Nigerian faces”.

The Nobel Laureate wondered why a government that jailed “two young men – Mubarak Bala and the musician Yahaya Sharif – one serving a sentence of 25 years, the other actually sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy”, will grant pardon to “veterans of broken pledges to further infect a world they have betrayed.

No pardon has been extended in the direction of endangered, youthful integrity”. He commended Kukah for his Easter sermon, which, according to him, “opens up yet again those sluices of juridical hypocrisy to which we dare not cease to draw attention”.

The statement, titled: ‘A putrid presidential Easter egg’, reads in part: “Easter Greetings to you, Rev Mathew Kukah and to all your followers. All has been said, I think. I am impelled however not to miss an opportunity to add my own Easter drop to the overflowing vessel of pietistic sentiments if only to reassure Christians – and also Muslims in turn — that even we, non-believers, do partake of that same ethical communion to which most humanity aspire.

Also, your Easter sermon opens up yet again those sluices of juridical hypocrisy to which we dare not cease to draw attention. “Such, in the immediate, remains the plight of two young men – Mubarak Bala and the musician Yahaya Sharif – one serving a sentence of twenty-five years, the other actually sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy.

That word ‘blasphemy’ comes into its authentic mode, in my view, whenever anyone violates a solemn oath of office. Its penitentially becomes even redoubled when such violators are pampered with the prerogative of mercy.

Permit me to call special attention to the following from your sermon: “Religious leaders…. must face the reality that here in Nigeria and elsewhere around the world, millions of people are leaving Christianity and Islam.

