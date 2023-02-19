News

Soyinka debunks quotes attributed to him

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has debunked quotes attributed to him, and are being widely circulated in the social media.

Soyinka, in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Sunday, stated that he did not at any time or on any occasion issue such a statement, adding that it is simply the work of peddlers of fake news and falsehood.

He said the media and members of the public should ignore the message or any other political message that addresses or targets any political party or political actor.

The said quotes attributed to him read: “Quote me anywhere; Nigerians don’t need the likes of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them again. We have tasted the two: Atiku Is Corrupt and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centred…”

“Anybody, any cabal, any Viju milk activist, attempting to humiliate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must have me to contend with. An average PDP man is angry with Asiwaju because he brought them to their knees. If anyone thinks that bringing down Asiwaju is his project, that mission will not only crash but it will boomerang. He owns Lagos! I hear you! Ask your grandfather and parents how they acquired your so-called family land. Is it God that allocated it to them?”

But declaring the statement as false, Soyinka said: “It is simply the work of peddlers of fake news and falsehood, who profit from misinformation to gain political advantages.

“The media and members of the public are advised to ignore the message or any other political message that addresses or targets any political party or political actor.”

 

 

