Soyinka decries failure of Buhari to re-open investigation into assassination of Bola Ige

.condemns emergence of prime suspect as National Secretary of APC

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has decried President Mohammadu Buhari’s failure to honour his election pledge, which was to re-open the files on the spate of unsolved political assassinations that had plagued the nation in recent decades.

He noted that prominent among those cases was that of the late Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, murdered on his way to take up a prestigious position with the United Nations.

Soyinka, who stated this in a statement he personally signed and was made available to New Telegraph, also condemed the emergence of one of the prime suspects “of this most notorious of the nation’s unsolved murders”, as National Secretary of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding with this emergence that investigative revisit is already hamstrung and disrobed of credibility.

The statement titled: ‘Perhaps Closed Files Should Remain Just That – Closed?’ reads: “Barely three months have passed since the twentieth anniversary of the murder of the late Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige, an occasion that I utilized to remind President Mohammed Buhari, of a subsisting election pledge. That pledge was to re-open the files on the spate of unsolved political assassinations that had plagued the nation in recent decades. Prominent among those cases was that of the Minister of Justice, murdered on his way to take up a prestigious position with the United Nations.

“Presidential response was swift. Buhari ordered the Inspector-General of Police to re-open those files and resume investigations. The nation has patiently awaited even a hint of Work in Progress. Most, I am certain, expect no less than a revaluation of prior investigative efforts. None, to my knowledge, has attempted to rush the Chief of Police and his team into judgment. We all take solace in the knowledge that the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they arrive. Eventually.

“However, an unusual turn of events has raised questions. The ruling party, headed by the same President, has just elected as its National Secretary one of the prime suspects of this most notorious of the nation’s unsolved murders. Not for a moment does one suggest that mere accusation, even trial, presumes Guilt. More than a mere verdict is involved in any trial, however. The process of arriving at that ultimate destination – justice – is integral to the very concept of democracy and equality under the law. That process is one of the structures of civic education.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...