Soyinka, Falana back moves to impeach Buhari

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, Tuesday supported the move by the National Assembly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Soyinka and Falana while speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during an interactive session, organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Abeokuta Club, argued that, the President had failed in its promises he made to Nigerians.

The plan to impeach Buhari was first moved by the PDP National Assembly members who staged a walkout from last Wednesday’s proceedings, over the President’s failure to put an end to terrorism.

The lawmakers gave Buhari a six-weeks ultimatum to find lasting solution to terrorism or be impeached.

Soyinka was the Moderator of the interactive session, which had the Registrar of the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; a lawyer and Chartered Accountant, Gbenga Adeoye; a businessman in the state, Ogo-Oluwa Bankole and the spokesman of the Electricity Distribution Companies, Sunday Oduntan as panellists with the theme: “Good Governance or Mis-governance: The Contract called Democracy”.

In his submission, Soyinka noted that the President should be impeached because he had breached the contract of democracy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...