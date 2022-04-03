News Top Stories

Soyinka: I’m disappointed Buhari allowed Omisore as APC Scribe

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has decried President Mohammadu Buhari’s failure to honour his election pledge, which was to re-open the files on the spate of unsolved political assassinations that had plagued the nation in recent decades.

 

He noted that prominent among those cases was that of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, murdered in his home.

 

Soyinka, who stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph, also condemned the emergence of one of the prime suspects “of this most notorious of the nation’s unsolved murders”, Senator Iyiola Omisore, as National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that with this development, investigative revisit is already hamstrung and disrobed of credibility.

 

The statement titled: ‘Perhaps Closed Files Should Remain Just That – Closed?’ reads: “Barely three months have passed since the twentieth anniversary of the murder of the late Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige, an occasion that I utilized to remind President Mohammed Buhari, of a subsisting election pledge.

 

That pledge was to re-open the files on the spate of unsolved political assassinations that had plagued the nation in recent decades. Prominent among those cases was that of the Minister of Justice, murdered on his way to take up a prestigious position with the United Nations. “Presidential response was swift. Buhari ordered the Inspector-General of Police to re-open those files and resume investigations.

 

The nation has patiently awaited even a hint of Work in Progress. Most, I am certain, expect no less than a revaluation of prior investigative efforts. None, to my knowledge, has attempted to rush the Chief of Police and his team into judgment. We all take solace in the knowledge that the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they arrive eventually. “However, an unusual turn of events has raised questions.

 

The ruling party, headed by the same President, has just elected as its National Secretary one of the prime suspects of this most notorious of the nation’s unsolved murders. Not for a moment does one suggest that mere accusation, even trial, presumes guilt. More than a mere verdict is involved in any trial, however.

 

The process of arriving at that ultimate destination – justice – is integral to the very concept of democracy and equality under the law. That process is one of the structures of civic education.”

 

According to Soyinka:  “Unresolved till today were quite a number of untidy, even suspect aspects of investigation, prosecution and trials, aspects which revealed improper cell cohabitation by suspects under custody. That this led necessarily to recantations of earlier depositions is not thereby proven but the fact remains that such U-turns did take place.

 

One was so brazen that it induced a heart attack that proved fatal to the victim’s wife, another Justice – Mrs. Atinuke Ige. That the prime suspect was privileged in a number of improper ways went beyond mere allegation. Political interventions, including pressure on the judiciary during bail hearings cannot be denied.

 

A judge under such pressure kept a diary with accusations, pages of which he consigned to friends for safe keeping.

 

“With the emergence of the said prime suspect as National Secretary of the Ruling Party, is the Inspector-General of Police equipped to confront political obstacles in a resumption of investigation? Is there any guarantee that the result will see the light of day? How suspect, ab initio, will be the conclusions, given the present political ordering?

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze tackles Buratai over threat to declare emergency rule in S’East

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday condemned an alleged threat by Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burarai to declare a state of emergency in South-East should the governors refuse to prevent attack and killing of security personnel by unknown gunmen. Acting National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, in a […]
News Top Stories

States offer tax reliefs to get World Bank’s largesse

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro and Onyekachi Eze

  Amidst liquidity crunch that has seen all the 36 states of the federation slash their 2020 budgets by over N3 trillion, the state governments may have to also sacrifice part of their tax revenue as reliefs to businesses and individual taxpayers in the country.   This, however, comes with a reward of $2.5 million […]
News

Group to honour Biafra heroes, heroines

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) in collaboration with Igbo in Diaspora is organising a conference to celebrate the remembrance of heroes and heroines of Biafra. The conference scheduled for May 30, will have participants from all parts of the world. The group in a statement said the video conference will be hosted from different continents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica