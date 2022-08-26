Soyinka lands UAE varsity job

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has been appointed Arts Professor of Theatre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), effective September 1, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM). A multifaceted artist-dramatist, poet, essayist, musician, philosopher, teacher, human rights activist, and global artist and scholar, Soyinka joins the NYUAD Theatre Programme as a full-time faculty member, thereby offering the community direct access to one of the world’s greatest thinkers. Soyinka’s appointment is aligned with NYUAD’s Academic Strategy and its mission as a university in and of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

He will play a key role in continuing to enhance the University’s standing within the arts and its growth as a preeminent research and teaching university and leader in global higher education. “It is a great honour to have Wole Soyinka, a world-renowned artist, academic, and activist, a true citizen of the world and a Nobel laureate join our NYUAD community,” said NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann. “Our location in Abu Dhabi.”

