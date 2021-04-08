News

Soyinka, others mourn Odumakin

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the widow of late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, at their residence in the Omole area of Lagos. Soyinka described the late Odumakin as a persistent and brave fighter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odumakin, 56, died on Friday after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID- 19 complications.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Addressing joblessness via tech measures

Posted on Author Comrade Fred Nwaozor

    The existence of joblessness or unemployment in Nigeria has eaten deep into our collective bone marrow, that, Nigerians as a people have endlessly live to see it as a monster that has come to devour the human race in its entirety.   The dangers inherent in joblessness are so conspicuous and frightening in […]
News

Ritual stigma: Beggars protest low patronage in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

About 250 beggars in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday protested low patronage by members of the public, following rumours that some rich men usually ‘buy’ money from them for fetish purposes. According to the spokesperson for the destitute, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Serikin Hausawa of Hausawa Community, Oja’ba, Ibadan, the situation had created a deep hatred for […]
News

LACVIS: Automotive testing policy is brainchild of Lagos govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS), has said one of its focal points is to ensure that the transportation industry enhances motorists’ desire to actualise its automotive testing to determine the road worthiness of vehicles and in Nigeria. The agency noted that the move is remarkable since it will allow for vehicle testing for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica