Soyinka, others mourn Odumakin

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the widow of late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, at their residence in the Omole area of Lagos. Soyinka described the late Odumakin as a persistent and brave fighter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odumakin, 56, died on Friday after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID- 19 complications.
