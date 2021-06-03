News

Soyinka raises alarm over fake WhatsApp message

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

*Urges public to ignore it

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has raised the alarm over fake WhatsApp message attributed to him.
Soyinka in a statement issued on Thursday, and titled ‘THEY ARE BACK’, denied posting the message, and described those behind it as “contemptible interlopers”.
The message reads: “Professor Wole Soyinka wishes to denounce the fake WhatsApp posting on the Yoruba state agitation being attributed to him. Once again, he requests the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to
Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.
“For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweets, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media.”
According to the statement, any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Genocide: Buhari asks UK parliament to ignore Danjuma, Kanu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye

…says Christians not under threat in Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the parliament of the United Kingdom (UK) and the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, to disregard the petition and allegations that the Federal Government of Nigeria was promoting genocide against Christians and minority ethnic groups in the country. T he President particularly asked the […]
News

Oyetola gives looters 72-hours to embrace amnesty

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has given those that participated in the breaking of shops to embrace amnesty by returning the stolen items within 72-hours.   Speaking during a tour to ascertain the level of damages done by the hoodlums, Oyetola advised those with the stolen properties to return them to the palaces or chairmen […]
News Top Stories

Gana’s killing: Kinsmen jittery over possible reprisal

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAkURDi

There is palpable fear among residents of Ikurav-Tiev, the immediate community of militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, over possible reprisal attack on them by his (Gana’s) lieutenants.   The community has been thrown into intense fear since the death of the wanted militant leader at the hands of the Nigeria Army last Tuesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica