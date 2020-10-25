News Top Stories

Soyinka raises alarm, says identity thieves on rampage

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over attempts by some people to create tension, create hatred and divisiveness, and encourage ethnic conflicts in the country, particularly between the Yorubas and the Igbos.

 

Describing it as the work of sick, cowardly minds, he urged Nigerians to disregard it.

 

Soyinka, in a statement titled “Identity Thieves On The Rampage”, and made available to the media, noted that “in order to promote the video clip of an ethnic revanchist calling on Igbo to   leave Yoruba land, this same lunatic fringe has exhumed, and embarked on circulating an ancient fabrication – several years mouldering in the grave – once attributed to me and vigorously denounced.

 

“That statement impudently expounds, as my utterance, what the Hausa want, what the Yoruba want, and what the Igbo want. Such an attribution – let me once again reiterate – is the work of sick, cowardly minds that are ashamed, or lack the courage, as the saying goes, ‘to answer their fathers’ names’.

 

At least the current ethnic rabble-rouser has the courage of his convictions, not so the sick brigade of identity thieves,” the statement reads in part. Continuing, the Nobel Laureate notes: “Normally, one should totally ignore the social dregs.

 

However, in the present atmosphere where FAKE NEWS is so easily swallowed and acted upon without reflection, I feel once again obliged to denounce this recurrent obscenity.

 

As for our brother and sister Igbo, I hope they have learnt to ignore the toxic bilge under which some Nigerian imbeciles seek to drown the nation.

“It is time also, I believe, to also enter the following admonition: one cannot continue to monitor and respond to the concoctions of these addicts of falsehood, and their assiduous promoters who have yet to learn to wipe the filth off their tablets.

 

The patrons of social platforms should develop the art of discrimination. Some attributions are simply so gross that, to grant them even a moment’s latitude of probability diminishes the civic intelligence of the recipient.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Firefighters in US N’west aided by weather, as winds drive California blaze

Posted on Author Reporter

    Firefighters in the Pacific Northwest got a helping hand from cooler, damp weather in their battle against an array of deadly wildfires on Saturday, even as uncooperative winds in Southern California spread another landscape-scorching blaze. The weather shift, which followed intermittently heavy showers on Friday, helped more than 9,000 personnel fight 29 wildfires […]
News

COVID-19: AWDROP to support FG with bore-holes in schools

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners of Nigeria (AWDROP) at the weekend expressed readiness to assist the Federal Government in making schools’ environment safe for students ahead of reopening.   President of the association, Micheal Ale while addressing newsmen in Ekiti State, highlighted major significance of bore-holes’ constructions in schools and other public […]
News

Hollandia offers wholesome nourishment to consumers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Consumers are increasingly seeking for products that will meet their health and wellness needs, especially during this pandemic.   Beyond being a refreshing dairy beverage, Hollandia Yoghurt has, since inception in 2005 been at the forefront of providing wholesome nutrition and nourishing goodness, and driving consumer awareness of the health benefits of yoghurt. Hollandia Yoghurt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: