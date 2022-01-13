News

Soyinka raises the alarm over fake news

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over fake news linking him with candidates ahead of the 2023 elections. He urged the public to join in “the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts”. Soyinka said this in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Season Of Fakery Galore’.

The statement reads in part: “Here we go again, the same boring, illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters. One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify Fake News and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even Thought 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions.” He further stated that the “signature of this latest moron is familiar — he or she does not even know the difference between ‘Laureate and Laurel”. This, according to Soyinka, is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time. He said: “Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time. “In any case, we have no business with politics in the land of the dead, and the most recent information I have on me is that I died sometime last year. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

It’s time to shun partisanship to fight insecurity –Makinde

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, called on leaders across the country to shun partisanship and come together to collectively fight against insecurity in Nigeria.   The Governor, in a statement signed and made available to Sunday Telegraph by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, also commended Governor Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum for his […]
News

UK shooting: Suspected gunman, five others die

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in Plymouth have confirmed six people – including a suspected gunman – have died in a firearms incident. Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Biddick Drive in the Keyham area at about 18:10 BST on Thursday. Police said three females, two males and the suspect died. All are thought to have died […]
News

Giving new life to an interventionist agency

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), an intervention agency of the Federal Government, has in the past few years passed through all forms of tumoil. There have been successive leadership in such a short time. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba that the current leadership appears to be generating the right buzz in the areas of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica