Soyinka raises the alarm over fake news

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over fake news linking him with candidates ahead of the 2023 elections. He urged the public to join in “the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts”. Soyinka said this in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Season Of Fakery Galore’.

The statement reads in part: “Here we go again, the same boring, illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters. One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify Fake News and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even Thought 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions.” He further stated that the “signature of this latest moron is familiar — he or she does not even know the difference between ‘Laureate and Laurel”. This, according to Soyinka, is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time. He said: “Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time. “In any case, we have no business with politics in the land of the dead, and the most recent information I have on me is that I died sometime last year. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...