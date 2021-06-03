News

Soyinka raises the alarm over fake WhatsApp message

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

*Urges public to ignore it

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has raised the alarm over fake WhatsApp message attributed to him.
Soyinka in a statement issued on Thursday, and titled ‘THEY ARE BACK’, denied posting the message, and described those behind it as “contemptible interlopers”.
The message reads: “Professor Wole Soyinka wishes to denounce the fake WhatsApp posting on the Yoruba state agitation being attributed to him. Once again, he requests the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to
Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.
“For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweets, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media.”
According to the statement, any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Five banks spend N230.98bn on personnel in 9 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

2,477 lenders’ employees lose jobs in 3 months 6,408 contract staff sacked since January Five deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country spent a total of N230.98 billion on personnel expenses in the first nine months of 2020, results released by the lend-ers show. The figure is N19.70 billion more than the N211.28 billion the […]
News Top Stories

FG warns against rejection of emergency patients

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has warned public hospitals to desist from rejecting and delaying testing of patients in emergency situations. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning at a meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and medical directors of government hospitals under the FCT catchment area, also directed all major […]
News Top Stories

Lagos-Ibadan rail line completed, to be commissioned in January –Amaechi

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line has been completed and will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of recently elected members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).   Amaechi said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica