Soyinka raises the alarm over fake WhatsApp message

*Urges public to ignore it

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has raised the alarm over fake WhatsApp message attributed to him.

Soyinka in a statement issued on Thursday, and titled ‘THEY ARE BACK’, denied posting the message, and described those behind it as “contemptible interlopers”.

The message reads: “Professor Wole Soyinka wishes to denounce the fake WhatsApp posting on the Yoruba state agitation being attributed to him. Once again, he requests the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to

Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.

“For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweets, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media.”

According to the statement, any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media.

