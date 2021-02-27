Soyinka: Shut down Nigeria if abduction of school children persists

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Saturday urged Nigerians to reject kidnapping of school children in the Northern parts of the country as a way of life, saying any state where child hostage takes place should be shut down in protest against the act.

Soyinka, who was reacting to the abduction of over 300 school children from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State, described recurrent abduction of school children in the North as a dangerous trend that must not be allowed to continue.

The renowned playwright and poet disclosed this shortly after the award lecture and public presentation of his new book, titled “Chronicles of the happiest people on Earth”, which was held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Soyinka, who lamented that the government and security agencies have failed Nigerians, said he did not know what else to recommend as panacea to the nation’s “abnormal times.”

He also advised that other neighbouring states as a matter of solidarity, should join the affected states to shut down .

The event was organised by Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Ogun State chapter in collaboration with the Abeokuta Club.

The octogenarian playwright said: “It is important that we remind ourselves and stress that these are abnormal times but, it seems to me any way as times of shirking of responsibilities in key areas.

“We cannot permit ourselves to accept the child hostage taking as a way of life. We just cannot continue in this fashion, something drastic and meaningful has to take place and it has to be collective.

“This is no longer the responsibility of those at the top, in charge of security, in charge of governance they have clearly failed the populace; they have failed us, there is no point trying to reason it up, trying to give an excuse, putting blame or whatever. The important thing is that we are very close to accepting a culture of the unacceptable.”

