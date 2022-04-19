Soyinka slams Buhari over pardon for Dariye, Nyame

*Describes it as ‘putrid presidential Easter egg’

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on Tuesday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent presidential pardon granted to former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba states respectively.

The two former governors are serving various terms in jail for corruption while in office.

But the National Council of State, which met on Thursday, April 14, granted state pardon to them alongside 157 other convicts.

The Council of State meeting was presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

But reacting to the pardon granted the two former governors, Soyinka, in an open letter addressed to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, who in his Easter message also slammed Buhari, described the pardon as a “putrid presidential Easter egg squashed against Nigerian faces”. He wondered why a government that jailed “two young men – Mubarak Bala and the musician Yahaya Sharif – one serving a sentence of 25 years, the other actually sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy”, will grant pardon to “veterans of broken pledges to further infect a world they have betrayed. No pardon has been extended in the direction of endangered, youthful integrity.”

Soyinka commended Bishop Kukah for his Easter sermon, which, according to him: “Opens up yet again those sluices of juridical hypocrisy to which we dare not cease to draw attention.”

The statement titled: ‘A PUTRID PRESIDENTIAL EASTER EGG’, which he personally signed, reads in part: “Easter Greetings to you, Rev Mathew Kukah and to all your followers. All has been said, I think. I am impelled however not to miss an opportunity to add my own Easter drop to the overflowing vessel of pietistic sentiments, if only to reassure Christians – and also Muslims in turn — that even we, non-believers, do partake of that same ethical communion to which most humanity aspire. Also, your Easter sermon opens up yet again those sluices of juridical hypocrisy to which we dare not cease to draw attention.

“Such, in the immediate, remains the plight of two young men – Mubarak Bala and the musician Yahaya Sharif – one serving a sentence of twenty-five years, the other actually sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy. That word ‘blasphemy’ comes into its authentic mode, in my view, whenever anyone violates a solemn oath of office. Its penitentiality becomes even redoubled when such violators are pampered with the prerogative of mercy. Permit me to call special attention to the following from your sermon:

“Religious leaders…. must face the reality that here in Nigeria and elsewhere around the world, millions of people are leaving Christianity and Islam. While we are busy building walls of division with the blocks of prejudice, our members are becoming atheists, but we prefer to pretend that we do not see this.”

