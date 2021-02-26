Metro & Crime

Soyinka: So much negative acts have hurt Nigeria's spirit

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, yesterday lamented that so much “negative” events that have occurred in the country had hurt the collegial spirit in Nigeria.
He spoke at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland in Ake, Abeokuta, when the outgoing Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu – Alike (AE-FUNAI), Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Vice Chancellor,  Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuna, the in-coming Vice Chancellor,  Prof. Sunday  Elom and the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the governing Council, Nimi Briggs, paid Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, a courtesy visit.
The Noble Laureate expressed the optimism that the confidence that the connection between Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and the FUNAI where the first class monarch serves as Chancellor, could help restore the good old era of collegial atmosphere among North, West and East of the country.
The renowned poet and playwright recalled that Abakaliki was his foraging ground when he was doing his research.
Soyinka said: “This is a great academic occasion, intellectual occasion, a creative occasion and I am very familiar with the institute. Don’t be alarmed that occasionally, you hear the drum of the institution responding in that vicinity.
“I’m very familiar with that environment. I occasionally pop in there just to say hello to them. This connection is most important to us.
“Abakaliki was one of my foraging grounds when I was doing my research. Who remembers now ?
“Abakaliki has a sort of cultural crossroad for those coming from the west going to the east, (and) north. In those days, we could not wait to get to Abakaliki.”
Earlier, the Alake said he enjoyed the robust relationship that existed between him and the out – going Vice Chancellor and expressed the confidence same atmosphere would replicate by the in – coming Vice – Chancellor.

