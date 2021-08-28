Soyinka: un should intervene

…declare sections of Nigeria as protectorates

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has asked the Federal Government to urgently seek international help that can assist Nigeria put an end to the escalating insecurity in the country. This is as the playwright called on the government of the Republic of Benin to release Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to continue his journey.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos during an interactive session titled, “Sanctions on the loose: Chasing the gnat with a sledgehammer,” the elder statesman said the Yoruba activist didn’t commit any crime against Nigeria. Soyinka, who described President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to revive old grazing routes across the country as ‘mental delusion’, said the decision may stir trouble among citizens.

The literary icon said Nigeria should take the opportunity of the next United Nations General Assembly to seek help especially on child kidnapping in the North before the new ‘slave trade’ becomes international responsibility. He said, “Up till now, we have been saying, ask for help, this thing is beyond you. The failures started a long time ago, nobody is saying it is you who started it, but of course, your failure and incompetence have also escalated it like every other leader we have had. We now say, it’s an issue that can be taken legally as an international responsibility.

“What is happening now has become an international responsibility, the international community is really obliged to take action since there is failure on the part of governance to fulfill its obligations under the UN Charter in this case genocide.” While lamenting the spate of kidnap of school pupils and the exchange in form of ransom in some parts of the country, he said “We are calling on the United Nations to intervene and stop the slave trade. To live up to its noble intentions and declarations, rescue these children and put a stop to it. “And if Nigeria continues to stand on her sovereignty, I think the protocols, I leave this to the experts, I speak as a layman from what I know. I think the protocols enable that organisation (UN) to do a Namibia, in other words, to declare sections of this country as protectorates under the UN.

“Why not? If the government has failed to protect its own people, failed to fulfill its responsibilities under protocols to which it is signatory, the UN has a right and a responsibility to declare those zones UN protectorates. “What I am saying to you publicly is what we have been discussing with some foreign heads of states because we want this situation tabled.

We do not want what we are undergoing now to become the new normal peculiar to the Nigerian nation. We want intervention at this stage.” Absolving Yoruba agitator, Igboho, of any crime against the Nigerian state, Soyinka said, “His (Igboho) real crime is that he threw out criminal Fulani herdsmen who have been terrorising his neigbourhood. I refused to accept that Igboho is being chased because he peacefully demonstrated his position visà- vis the destiny of this nation, which is a fundamental right of anybody.

“If somebody calls for secession, calls for a separate state, I don’t consider that and nowhere is that to be declared a criminal act. As long as it is done peacefully, collectively within the law, you don’t have now to criminalise that action. “This is an appeal to the government of the Republic of Benin, why are you keeping this victim in your prison? What crime did he commit against your state that you are holding him in prison instead of just letting him continue his journey? “Igboho has not committed any crime against any known law in this nation and to ask for his repatriation is just adding salt to injury. You invaded a man’s house, destroyed his property, chased him to wilderness and then you pursue him next door. So, we are asking the government of Benin Republic to release this young man and let him go about his business which was intercepted unjustly.

“ On the query issued to Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over “inciting, divisive and unfair comments” made by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on its ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast programme on Tuesday, the Nobel Laureate said the query is a semi-literate letter that should be trashed. He said, “Who decides professionalism and sound judgement in the media? Is the NBC a mass communication forum? Is it judging people’s papers? Is it setting examinations to show who didn’t show sound judgement? Who is the impartial arbiter? Who is the expert that decides things like that?

“This is one of most outstanding semi-literate kind of official query letters I have ever seen. I wish to exhort the media that whenever they get letters like this, I know you have your commissions, board of trustees who tell you what to do, but whatever possible, if only symbolically, just throw it into the garbage where it belongs. “We must also tell the government that if any media institution is sanctioned on this kind of trivial and absolute ludicrous grounds, we would fulfill our responsibility by mobilising the nation to boycott all government media, whether Television or Radio, and we shall embark on that campaign if it becomes necessary and we shall wage this media war against the government. “Decree No 4 has no place in a democracy and it is about time we emphasise that and manifest that both in language and in act.” While berating the affluence that greeted the wedding of President’s son, he said the President should have set an example of modesty, sensibility . “All I saw is that a carnival was going on in the name of the President whose child was getting married while other youths are being kidnapped.

I am not saying President’s children should not get married, on the contrary, I want them not to only get married but blessed with kids and prosperity. “We should not have seen the kind of carnival that took place there especially in that part of the country at this particular time. This is not what I understand as leadership. “Perhaps, it is the noise of the wedding bells that has contributed to the deafening or possible impairment of the hearing of the President of this nation. Because he doesn’t seems to hear things.

“The whole nation is screaming that we don’t want any open cattle grazing, whether they go by the name of cattle routes or reserves. Right round the entire nation, we had opinions surmounting the antiquated mode of cattle rearing. “Even the all-powerful, untouchable Miyetti Allah, patrons of the Fulani herdsmen, has gone on record to say that ranching is the way to go. When we think all that debate has been settled in rational terms, along comes a new version, rather like Decree 4, the new version of RUGA, with the President insisting on sending his agents out to map out and recover the old grazing routes.

“So, why is the President’s obsessing about something that is being rejected left, right and centre? The obsession is on such a level that even people who consider themselves rational like myself begin to wonder whether this is really about cattle. Whether there is some kind of agenda that we don’t really know about. Because as we say in Yoruba (this is more than meets the eye). It is like something, a kind of mental delusion about it. “Is this to stir up trouble or what? Is that how a President is supposed to behave and act in a way which pops out violence as a consequence of your former action? Is that really governance? Is that really leadership?” he queried.

