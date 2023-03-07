Soyinka urges caution over dismissal of Onyeka Nwelue’s Academic Visitor status

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has decried the dismissal of Nigerian writer and filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue, as an Academic Visitor at the University of Oxford and Visiting Scholar at the University of Cambridge. Nwelue was recently stripped of his academic visitor status at the universities of Oxford and Cambridge over his alleged claim to be a professor at both varsities.

Responding to the report by Cherwell about his sack by both universities with the headline “Fake professor dismissed from Oxford apologises for misogyny at the fraudulent book launch,” the 35-yearold Nigerian writer said he was misunderstood, adding that he had always been a ‘professor’ before he came to Oxford and Cambridge. “I never in this world, told anyone that I was a professor at Oxford and Cambridge. I was a ‘Professor’ before I came to Oxford. “On my social media bio, where I wrote: “Professor + Academic Visitor at the University of Oxford and Cambridge,” he said. Responding to the report, Soyinka called for restraint in the response to Nwelue’s travails, adding that if Nwelue was shocked, he felt both shocked and appalled.

Like this: Like Loading...