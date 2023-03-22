Soyinka urges US, UK, others to deny advocates of religious violence visas

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has called on the United States, United Kingdom and other nations to deny visas to advocates of violence in name of religion and those alleged to have rigged elections. He condemned the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a 200-level student of Home Economics at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, last year by Islamic extremists after she advised her classmates against posting religious materials on their WhatsApp page. He also called attention to the plight of Leah Sharibu onlyChristiangirlamong the Dapchischoolgirlskidnapped by Boko Haram and still being held because she refused to renounce her faith. Soyinka made the call yesterday in Lagos at this year’s World Poetry Day with Wole Soyinka, which was on the theme ‘Restating Humanity With The Woman’. “If the government of this nation, Nigeria, cannot protect her own and cannot take action when our humanity is violated in this manner, we have to ask for help from outside. “And so I am throwing a challenge to our foreigners and visitors, representatives, and ambassadors to take action against those who commit certain crimes, especially those who are alleged to have rigged elections, to refuse them visas and put them in your watchlist for them to stay in their hole.”
