Soyinka warns police, others against ‘silly’ rivalry with Amotekun

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday warned the police and other security agencies against engaging in “silly” rivalry with operatives of the Amotekun corps, but rather “welcome them within your ranks and work with them”. Soyinka issued the warning at the inauguration of the Ogun State Amotekun corps, held at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Nobel Laureate also issued a stern warning to operatives of the corps in the state, not to abuse their power, saying: “If you (Amotekun) abuse your uniform, before Ogun (god of iron) strikes you, we would have dealt with you.” Soyinka, who was decorated as “the Super Marshall of Amotekun Corps” by Governor Dapo Abiodun, also charged the corps to be different from other security agencies and not abuse their uniform by trampling on the rights of the people. The popular playwright and poet lamented previous attacks on his residence in Abeokuta by burglars while he was away.

His words: “I want the security agencies to understand that it is not a replacement for you, you are too jealous of your position, of your uniforms and everything and where there should be cooperation, there is competition, that is silly. “Let us now go beyond that and recognise that this unit is simply to complement what you are already doing adequately, that is, to the best of your ability, inadequately as far as we that you are supposed to protect are concerned, the way we feel it. “You (Amotekun) have been created to assist them, (security agencies) to protect them, to be part of them, to live inside them, to gather information, to say to the police, the military, we cannot handle this, but we have seen this, would like to take a look and assist? “You (Amotekun) are not here because you now have uniform to start behaving like some other security agencies who shall be doing less…..

You have to set an example to say that you are a civic unit. “So, Amotekun, we are watching you, if you abuse your uniform, before Ogun strikes you, we would have dealt with you.” Governor Abiodun, in his speech, disclosed that the delay in the establishment of the outfit in the state was borne out of the need to be meticulous and inclusive by allowing the people to participate in the decision-making process that affects them. He noted that the security challenges facing the state and the nation as a whole needed the cooperation of all Nigerians and security agencies who should work in harmony and not unnecessary competition.

The governor said the operatives have been carefully selected, trained and equipped with necessary logistics, technical backstopping and political will for effective take off and operation, noting that the state expects nothing, but the best performance from them.

He said: “Let me note that the inauguration of the Amotekun in Ogun State is not to create unnecessary competition with other security agencies in the state. And this is why everybody must work together to further strengthen security of lives and property in the state.

“We cannot but factor our economic status and other peculiarities into any security machinery we want to put in place. That is why operation of the Amotekun in Ogun State looks like a delay. For us, it is never a delay; it was a calculated and methodical process in thoughts, action and to ensure a hitch-free service delivery.” While urging men and officers of the security outfit to operate within the ambit of the law establishing it, the state’s helmsman, charged them to make their impact felt by co-operating with other security agencies to protect lives and property of the people of the state, calling on the people to give needed information to the outfit to serve them better.

Abiodun, who regretted that insecurity rising from the farmer/herders’ clashes led to loss of lives in some parts of the state, reiterated that no part of Ogun State would be a safe-haven for criminals and criminality in whatever form or guise. He admonished those with criminal tendencies to have a rethink as the state would not be a home for criminals. “Any property found to be serving as hideouts to criminals will not only be taken over by government, but such facility will also be demolished. Whoever is found to be harbouring kidnappers, ritualists, robbers or any criminals will be arrested and handed over for prosecution”, the governor warned.

