Soyinka’s Childe Internationale goes on stage for MUSON Festival

The theme of culture clash, which stands out like a monster, driving a wedge between a father and daughter, comes to the fore as ‘Childe Internationale,’ a play written in 1987 by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, returns to the stage for this year’s edition of MUSON Festival, which began yesterday, at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos. Who wins this battle for cultural hegemony? Doesn’t the daughter have as much of a chance as the father? The suspense in the play continues to ricochet until the very end, much to the audience’s delight. Consequently, the cast and crew of Childe Internationale, which is the 2022 MUSON Festival Drama, are set to enthrall the audience with impressive displays on stage, thereby setting the right tone for the entire duration of the festival. The play continues today, with two shows; by 12pm and 6pm respectively.

The MUSON Festival Drama sponsored by Chevron, is produced by AI International under the directorate of Julius Obende, a tested and trusted thespian. While briefing the press on Wednesday, Obende said the choice of Childe Internationale as the 2022 MUSON Festival Drama wasn’t hard to make. According to him; “when the call came to propose a play, I didn’t think twice.

I knew Wole Soyinka’s Childe Internationale would do just best because it’s all encompassing in the context of satisfaction and education. The state of the country is enough stress, so I will do a play that would make people relax, laugh and at the same time take home vital lessons.” Obende, who is the artistic director of AI Production, spoke further on the themes, audience expectation and the conflicts that help to realise the play’s full potentials on stage.

“The theme(s) best suit this time that we are in even especially when a former governor blames the American, Canadian and other countries for offering Nigerian youths visas to come into their country to study. “It is to show their gross irresponsibility and negligence towards, not only the academic sector, but many other sectors in the country. To think that even in the play and in real life, their children never attend universities here but rather go abroad, all these are what they still use as campaign manifestos. ‘‘They make cheap promises and that’s where it ends. In the play, we get to see the consequences of these gross irresponsibilities,” he said.

Featuring in this production of the play include veteran actor, Dr. Tunji Sotimirin, who plays the lead role of a father whose Afrocentric outlooks on life are at variance with his daughter’s. Other members of the cast and crew include: Uchechika Elumelu, Edgar Eriakha, Oluchi Odii, and Stanley Okeke. Sotimirin said; “The play’s message is especially urgent now that the phenomenon of ‘japa’ (leaving for greener pastures abroad) is a topical issue in Nigeria and all over Africa.” The veteran thespian and academic added that the audience should come with high expectations and that the twists and turns of the play will be more than satisfactory. Obende further observed that some plays are best left in drama form but that in Childe Internationale, he infused “some music and dance where necessary to enhance the play.

The play promises a long time experience and some catch phrases from the actors that would never leave your head.” Obende added that the audience would learn how not to allow negative Western influences destroy the sanctity of the family structure and society, noting that, the African man may need to discipline his own family in order to protect his home and society from a kind of impact that may put him in a sorry state, remove his pride and render him incapable of controlling his home. Seasoned with humour and satire, Childe Internationale is, no doubt, “timely at a time the ‘japa’ syndrome is becoming endemic and more especially in the phase of corrosive effects of Westernisation. The play’s concerns are aptly in sync with the 2022 MUSON Festival theme (Resurgence) as it helps to explore the intricacies of culture clash or the variance that exists between African ideals and that of the West, by placing two interesting generations side-by-side to convey fascinating yet nuanced details.”

 

