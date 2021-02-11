Soyinka’s son: How policemen arrested herder, who invaded my father’s property

The Police in Ogun State yesterday arrested a Fulani herdsman, identified as Awwalu, for grazing his cattle on the premises of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Ijegba Estate in Abeokuta, the state capital. A herd of 23 cattle reportedly strayed into the compound of Soyinka’s estate, located around Ajangboun, Kemta-Idi-Aba in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state. Soyinka had in the past raised the alarm of persistent invasion of his residence by Fulani herdsmen, who usually grazed their cattle around his house.

A viral video clip circulating on the Social media had alleged that some herdsmen invaded Soyinka’s residence and made an attempt on his life. But the son of the Nobel Laureate, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, debunked the report of alleged assassination attempt on his father by the herdsmen. Olaokun, in a statement issued yesterday said: “I have confirmed that while cows did stray onto his (Wole Soyinka) land yesterday (Tuesday), there has been no attack, no violence and no attempt to enter the house.” New Telegraph gathered that the Nobel Laureate was around and was about going out when the incident happened. The Nobel Laureate was reported to have invited the police to arrest the herder, who allowed his cattle to stray into his estate.

New Telegraph also gathered that Soyinka led the policemen in search of the herdsman, who had fled shortly after his cattle. strayed into the compound. An eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the incident happened on Tuesday around 2pm. He said: “I was around Baba’s (Professor Soyinka’s) House. I saw 20 cows inside the premises of Baba (Professor Wole Soyinka). They were drinking from the stream inside his compound. “I used stones to disperse them. I didn’t know Baba was already coming in his car.

Baba met us there. His driver stopped the car and used the car to block them.” The owner of the cattle, Kazeem Sorinola, in an interview with journalists, said that he hired the herdsman to help him rear the herds within the area where Soyinka estate was located.

Like this: Like Loading...