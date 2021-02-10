Soyinka’s son: My father wasn’t attacked by herdsmen

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State Wednesday arrested a Fulani herdsman, identified as Awwalu, for grazing his cattle on the premises of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Ijegba Estate in Abeokuta, the state capital.

A herd of 23 cattle reportedly strayed into the compound of Soyinka’s estate, located around Ajangboun, Kemta-Idi-Aba in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Soyinka had in the past raised the alarm of persist invasion of his residence by Fulani herdsmen who usually graze their cattle around his house.

A viral video clip circulating on the Social media had alleged that some herdsmen invaded Soyinka’s residence and made an attempt on his life.

But the son of the Nobel Laureate, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka debunked the report of alleged assassination attempt on his father by the herdsmen.

Olaokun Soyinka in a statement issued Wednesday said: “I have confirmed that while cows did stray onto his (Wole Soyinka) land yesterday (Tuesday), there has been no attack, no violence and no attempt to enter the house.”

New Telegraph learnt that the Nobel Laureate was around and was about going out when the incident happened.

