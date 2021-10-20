S&P: Corporate loan defaults may rise in 2022

The rate at which companies globally fail to meet their debt obligations could pick up in 2022 if growth and deleveraging efforts stall, while “key lifelines” that have supported the weakest borrowers through the pandemic disappear, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Credit raters have been upgrading high-yield companies and slashing their default rates this year amid accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, a rebounding economy and investor appetite for risk.

But risk remains “abnormally high” as government supports are withdrawn and financing conditions normalise, S&P analysts, led by Nicole Serino, wrote in a report Tuesday.

“We expect that the combination of strong recovery prospects for CCC rated companies and less supportive governments and financing conditions would lead the strongest companies to be upgraded and the weakest to default,” Serino and her team wrote.

In the past 12 months, only 16 per cent of CCC rated companies have defaulted on debt payments, compared with a historical average of 35 per cent, according to the report.

