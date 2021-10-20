News

S&P: Corporate loan defaults may rise in 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The rate at which companies globally fail to meet their debt obligations could pick up in 2022 if growth and deleveraging efforts stall, while “key lifelines” that have supported the weakest borrowers through the pandemic disappear, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Credit raters have been upgrading high-yield companies and slashing their default rates this year amid accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, a rebounding economy and investor appetite for risk.

 

But risk remains “abnormally high” as government supports are withdrawn and financing conditions normalise, S&P analysts, led by Nicole Serino, wrote in a report Tuesday.

 

“We expect that the combination of strong recovery prospects for CCC rated companies and less supportive governments and financing conditions would lead the strongest companies to be upgraded and the weakest to default,” Serino and her team wrote.

 

In the past 12 months, only 16 per cent of CCC rated companies have defaulted on debt payments, compared with a historical average of 35 per cent, according to the report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

‘Malaria cases, mortality expected to rise this year’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as experts champion protection for pregnant women The RBM Partnership to End Malaria has issued an urgent appeal to leaders and health policymakers across Africa to better protect millions of pregnant women and their newborn children from the devastating consequences caused by malaria in pregnancy. Malaria strikes hardest against pregnant women and children in sub-Saharan […]
News

AGF tasks managers on effective utilisation of cash flows

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has harped on effective utilisation of cash flows across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). He admonished MDAs’ cash managers on prompt payment of salaries, upholding accountability in managing public expenditure as well as supporting budget execution and efficient resource allocation. Idris outlined these advice yesterday […]
News

N’Delta: Group urges lawyers to hold govt accountable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A group of legal practitioners, under the aegis of the Nembe-Se Lawyers Forum Special (NSLF) has called on lawyers to uphold professionalism at all times, and hold the government at all levels and business outfits accountable in the Niger Delta. The group’s Interim Chairman, Dr. Ayebaesin Jacob Beredugo, who stated this at a one-day special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica