S&P Global: Banks’ unrealised losses manageable at this stage

Following the turmoil created by the collapse of some US lenders, rating agency S&P Global said on Thursday that the banks around the world that it provides credit scores for should be able handle “unrealised losses” from global interest rate rises at present. “At this stage, we view the risks from unrealised losses as manageable,” S&P said in a report published on Thursday, according to Reuters. The agency said it was down largely to healthy liquidity and capital, helped further in many cases by the uptick in 2022 earnings, although it would continue to monitor the situation. “We think that most banks have the capacity to hold their (nontrading) fair-valued assets to maturity, and in doing so neutralize the impact of unrealised losses over time.”

