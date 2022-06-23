Business

S&P Global: Rising rates pressuring countries’ credit ratings

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A growing group of countries are likely to see their credit ratings come under pressure as rising global interest rates hit already-stretched finances, one of the world’s biggest rating agencies S&P Global has warned. A new report published by the firm’s top analysts, yesterday, said heavily-indebted Italy could be facing its highest debt bill as a percentage of its GDP since 2012 without ECB help, while Ukraine, Brazil, Egypt, Ghana and Hungary were the most vulnerable emerging market countries. “Rising rates look to be fiscally challenging for a minority of developed market sovereigns and at least six out of 19 emerging market sovereigns”, S&P’s report, which assumed that borrowing costs would increase by around 300 basis points in the next three years, said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Digital economy: NCC restates commitment to robust infrastructure

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the commission would continue to promote and facilitate the expansion of robust broadband/information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure across the country for the rapid development of the nation’s digital economy. Danbatta gave the assurance in a presentation titled […]
Business

Revenue generation: Regulatory council faces govt challenge

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Crisis ridden Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has been tasked by the National Assembly to bring money from the seaports to government coffer in order to justify its establishment, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Six years after resistance, criticism and litigation by port stakeholders, the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees […]
Business

NSE rebounds, gains N83bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed positive yesterday to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 11 gainers against 20 losers to close the market breadth negative as Guinness Nigeria Plc and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc led the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica