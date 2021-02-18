S&P Global to assess countries using G20 debt relief plan

S&P Global has said it will undertake a “caseby- case assessment” of countries seeking debt relief from private creditors using the G20 debt relief plan to determine if they’ve defaulted on their commercial debt, Reuters reported yesterday. Both S&P and Fitch chopped Ethiopia’s rating after Addis Ababa signalled it would be the first country with an international government bond, and not already in default, to use a new G20 “Common Framework” plan. The scheme, which is open to over 70 of the world’s poorest countries, encourages governments to defer or negotiate down their debt to private creditors as part of a wider relief programme.
