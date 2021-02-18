Business

S&P Global to assess countries using G20 debt relief plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

S&P Global has said it will undertake a “caseby- case assessment” of countries seeking debt relief from private creditors using the G20 debt relief plan to determine if they’ve defaulted on their commercial debt, Reuters reported yesterday. Both S&P and Fitch chopped Ethiopia’s rating after Addis Ababa signalled it would be the first country with an international government bond, and not already in default, to use a new G20 “Common Framework” plan. The scheme, which is open to over 70 of the world’s poorest countries, encourages governments to defer or negotiate down their debt to private creditors as part of a wider relief programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fitch: Over 60% of global bank rating outlook negative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The balance of outlooks globally has turned sharply negative since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings’ new interactive country-by-country map of bank rating trends.   The report shows that the proportion of bank ratings on Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative (RWN) shot up to over 60per cent at end-1H’20 from […]
Business

Linkage Assurance grows assets to N32.9bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Linkage Assurance Plc has grown its total assets to N32.9 billion at the end of third quarter 2020, a 14.63 per cent increase from N28.7 billion in the same period in 2019.   This is contained in the company’s unaudited financial statement for the period ended September 30, 2020 made available to the Nigerian Stock […]
Business

AfCFTA: Border reopening signals $3.4trn economic bloc reality

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The decision by the Federal Government to reopen four of the closed Nigerian borders has bolstered the economic growth expectation under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The Federal Government during the week announced the reopening of the land borders in a bid to resume trade along the corridors. The AfCFTA implementation by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica