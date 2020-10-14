Business

S&P: Islamic loans as gap for sukuk’s shortcomings

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Islamic syndicated loans market has been modestly outperforming sukuk in 2020, after Islamic countries were hit hard by the double impact of COVID-19 and low oil prices, S&P Global Ratings has said. According to the rating agency, Sukuk issuance fell by 27 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020, while syndicated loans in Islamic countries in the first half of 2020 were at $50.1 billion, 40 percent of the 2019 total.

Core Islamic countries including, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia are all facing economic contractions, and corporates have cut capital expenditure, while using banking facilities to stay afloat. “S&P Global Ratings has observed that the Islamic syndicated loans market has been modestly outperforming the sukuk market this year. Although the bulk of syndicated deals–totaling more than $50 billion–remain conventional, we believe Islamic syndications could increasingly complement traditional financing options.

“Because such syndications involve a limited number of counterparties, they could support quicker and easier issuance than is the case for sukuk,” the rating agency said. S&P noted a shift by Islamic countries towards conventional finance, which it said was often the case at times of crisis.

“This year, GCC governments and government-related entities have tapped the conventional markets for bonds and syndications more often than the sukuk market,” S&P said in its Ratings Direct report. “There are several reasons for this, but the most common relates to the complexity of issuing Islamic instruments, particularly sukuk, due to a lack of standardisation.”

Central banks in some core countries have increased the flow of liquidity, asking banks to channel these funds to local corporations to support economic activity, according to the report, which also said banks’ risk appetitewilllesseninlightof the economic stress in the region. Bank lending is expected to increase by low to mid-single figures to Islamic countries in 2020, the report conclude

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dollar holds gains as traders trim short bets, data boosts yuan

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar clung to overnight gains on Thursday, as investors trimmed bets against the greenback and sold the euro on concerns that the European Central Bank was worried about its rise. The bounce has lifted the greenback about 1% above the 28-month low it hit against a basket of currencies on Tuesday and brought […]
Business

NSE extends weekly decline by 0.8%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market last week extended weekly decline as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.08 per cent to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial […]
Business

Encroachment heightens Nigerian airport security challenges

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

Encroachment into airport premises might be the next big issue. The problem is that Nigeria’s airports are in jeopardy even as the regulator is unable to bite when it comes to preventing structures that are hazardous to air safety, WOLE SHADARE writes   Land struggle   Part of the crisis threatening peace in Africa is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: