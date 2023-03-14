S&P: Nigeria, others to sustain 700,000 barrels of diesel import

Nigeria and other sub-Saharan Africa will continue to spend foreign exchange on the importation of 700,000 barrels of diesel per day until the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria begins operation, S&P Global has said in a report. The other sub-Saharan African countries are Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Democratic Republic, Congo, Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, and Rwanda. Other countries include Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The ongoing $19 billion Dangote refin-ery project, when completed, is targeted to meet 100 per cent of the Nigerian oil refined products needs and also have a surplus of each of the products for export. The facility, which is currently under construction in the Lekki Free Zone of Lagos State, Nigeria, when completed, is said to be the world’s biggest single-train facility and Africa’s biggest oil refinery. The S&P report said that South Africa had lost a huge percentage of its refining capacity recently. It stated that with the retrogressive development, the oil refining capacity of Africa had greatly reduced such that about 80 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa diesel demand would still be imported. The report noted that the refining in-adequacy became worse since 2020 as a result of increased refinery closures in the region and slashed domestic supply. It stated that particularly, in 2022, South Africa lost a third of its five refineries; with only 35 per cent of its refining capacity being currently operational. It said: “In particular, the region needs to import nearly 700,000 bpd of diesel, which is 80 per cent of its needs. There is a possibility for additional domestic supply in the immediate term, but this hinges on the restart of South Africa’s Astron refinery. Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, once online, is expected to provide substantial additional volumes that will relieve pressure from supply constraints across the region. “But the giant greenfield refinery still has a long way to go. It is expected to come on stream only after the fourth quarter of 2023 and not reach full capacity before the end of 2024. “Moreover, in 2023 the global market is forecast to remain tight, with disruptions anticipated owing to the expected embargo on Russian exports.”

