S&P: Nigeria’s FATF grey listing could increase banks’ costs

Nigeria’s inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF’s) grey list could raise financial transaction and compliance costs for the country’s banking sector and worsen already severe foreign currency shortages, S&P Global Ratings has said.

The credit rating agency, which gave this warning in a new report, however, noted that these risks were largely captured within its existing ratings on Nigeria and the country’s financial institutions. The agency stated: “The FATF’s grey listing reflects deficiencies identified in Nigeria’s framework for tackling money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

“The Nigerian authorities have committed to improving legislative and regulatory gaps. The expectation is that not only financial institutions, but also designated nonfinancial businesses and professionals such as accountants and lawyers, will need to demonstrate their ability to identify and address these risks. However, given significant systemic gaps, these initiatives are likely to yield benefits only over time.

“We believe that the protracted militant insurgency in the North of Nigeria, tensions in the Niger Delta, issues in neighboring countries, and the large informal sector exacerbate risks of illicit domestic and cross-border transactions. Nigeria’s financial system is also highly reliant on cash transactions due to the large informal sector.

“These factors threaten the country’s anti-money laundering/ combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime. Our ‘B-‘ long-term rating on the sovereign and the negative outlook are partly influenced by significant regulatory and governance shortcomings.”

Furthermore, it said: “Banks’ costs will likely be affected. Based on our observations in other African countries on the grey list, we expect Nigerian banks to manage to maintain their correspondent banking relationships, but due diligence, compliance, and transactions costs will likely increase.”

It, however, noted that “while Nigerian banks have historically been exposed to external refinancing risk, the sector recorded a net external asset position in 2021. Banks grew their foreign assets by 30 per cent, while their liabilities declined by two per cent. We expect the sector’s external position to remain broadly stable in 2023.”

The agency also said it believed that “despite some reputational risk and potentially higher cost of compliance, the implications of grey listing for Nigeria’s banking sector are likely to be contained.”

